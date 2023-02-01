Livestock Auction Calendar - February 3, 2023

FEBRUARY
3 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
3 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder Auction, Dunlap, IA
3 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
3 Ohlrichs Ranch, Commercial Man’s Bull Sale, Norfolk, NE
3 Poss Angus, Production Sale, Scotia, NE
4 Albion Livestock, Bred Heifers/Cows & Weighups, Albion, NE
4 Blue River Gang, 41st Annual Sale, Rising City, NE
4 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
4 Graff Cattle, Production Sale, Ogallala, NE
4 Loonan Stock Farm, Production Sale, Corning, IA
4 Ruby Cattle Co., The Bull Sale, Murray, IA
4 Sisco Brothers Cattle Company, Private Treaty Sale, Syracuse, NE
4 Upstream Ranch, Production Sale, Taylor, NE
6 Burwell Livestock, Mike Sitz Angus Ranch Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
6 Elgin Livestock, Breeding Heifer & Feeder Cattle Auction, Elgin, NE
6 Mike Sitz, Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
6 Taubenheim Gelbvieh, Production Sale, Amherst, NE
7 Atkinson Livestock, Special Replacement Heifer Auction, Atkinson, NE
7 Babcock Angus, Bull and Female Sale, Long Pine, NE
7 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves, Creighton, NE
7 North Platte Stockyards, Sale, North Platte, NE
7 Philip Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale featuring BV Heifers & Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD
8 Bassett Livestock, Bob Huffman Black Angus Bull Auction & Special Bred Cows & Bred Heifers Auction, Bassett, NE
8 Broberg Charolais, Bull Sale, Tilden, NE
8 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female & York Creek Red Angus Bulls, Dunlap, IA
8 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
8 Jindra Angus, Production Sale, Clarkson, NE
8 Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
9 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
9 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
9 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
9 Felt Farms, Brand of Excellence Bull Sale, West Point, NE
9 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
9 West Point Livestock, Felt & Roberts Bull Auction, Feeders, Breds/Pairs, West Point, NE
10 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
10 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeders, Dunlap, IA
10 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling, Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
10 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
10 Wahoo Livestock, Bred Cow, Bred Heifers & Weekly Cattle Sale, Wahoo, NE
11 Creighton Livestock, Bred Heifers & Cows, Creighton, NE
11 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
11 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
11 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcows & 1st Calf Heifer Sale, Ogallala, NE
11 Weaver Ranches, Private Treaty Bull & Heifer Sale, Moville, IA
11-19 Iowa Beef Expo, Des Moines, IA
13 Fawcett’s Elm Creek Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Ree Heights, SD
13 Iowa Simmental Assn., Mark of Genetic Excellence Sale, Des Moines, IA
13 Koupal’s B&B Angus, Bull Sale, Dante, S
13 Pilakowski Angus, Production Sale, Arthur, NE
14 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Atkinson, NE
14 Big Iron Auctions, Salt Creek Cattle Group Unreserved Online Auction
14 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction along with Kuck Ranch Bull Production Auction, Lexington, NE
14 Raven Angus, Production Sale, Colome, SD
15 Calvo Family Red Angus, Bull Sale, Buffalo, WY
15 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
15 Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
15 Ostrand Angus, Production Sale, Ansley, NE
16 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE
16 Mogck & Sons Angus, Bull & Female Sale, Olivet, SD
16 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
17 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
17 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
18 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
18 Leader Angus Farm, Black Angus Production Sale, Crofton, NE
18 Sandhills Source, Production Sale, Dunning, NE
18-26 NE Cattlemen’s Classic, Kearney, NE
19 Miller Angus, Production Sale, Valentine, NE
19 Trauernicht Simmentals, Production Sale, Wymore, NE
20 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
20 Rennert Ranch, Performance on the Platte Charolais Bull Sale, Cozad, NE
21 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
21 Burwell Livestock, Cedar Top Ranch Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
21 Cedar Top Ranch, Production Sale, Burwell, NE
22 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
22 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
22 Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
23 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
23 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
24 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
25 Bowlin Cattle Co., Powerful Genetics Sale, Valentine, NE
25 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
25 Lazy Black Diamond Ranch, Production Sale, Kearney, NE
28 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction & Engelhaupts Herefords & TKR Hereford Bull Sale, Atkinson, NE
28 Ogallala Livestock, Hayes Cattle Co. 15th Annual Working Bull Angus Sale, Ogallala, NE
MARCH
3 Macholan 3rd Annual Bull Sale, Columbus, NE