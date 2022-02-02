Livestock Auction Calendar - February 4, 2022

FEBRUARY
4 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
4 Lexington Livestock, Special Calves/Feeders Auction, Lexington, NE
4 Ohlrichs & Friends, Commercial Man’s Bull Sale, Norfolk, NE
4 Poss Angus, Bull Sale, Scotia, NE
4 Verdigre Stockyards, Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
5 Blue River Gang, 40th Annual Sale, Rising City, NE
5 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
5 Graff Cattle & Tumbling T Angus, Annual Sale, Ogallala, NE
5 Loonan Stock Farm, Private Treaty Auction, Corning, IA
5 Upstream Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Taylor, NE
7 Taubenheim Gelbvieh, 32nd Annual Production Sale, Amherst, NE
7 Mike Sitz Angus Ranch, Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
8 Big Iron Auctions, Salt Creek Cattle Online Bull Sale
8 Creighton Livestock, Replacement Heifer & Feeder Calf Sale, Creighton, NE
8 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction along w/Kuck Ranch Bull Production Auction, Lexington, NE
8 North Platte Stockyards, Bred Cow Sale, North Platte, NE
8 Philip Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale Featuring Bangs Vaccinated Heifers & Regular Cattle Auction, Philip, SD
8 Raven Angus, Annual Production Sale, Colome, SD
9 Albion Livestock, Bred Cows/Feeders/Weigh-Ups, Albion, NE
9 Bassett Livestock, Bob Huffman Black Angus Bull Auction & Special Bred Cow & Bred Heifer Auction, Bassett, NE
9 Broberg Charolais, 5th Annual Bull Sale, Tilden, NE
9 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female & 11th Annual York Creek Red Angus Bull Sale, Dunlap, IA
9 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
9 Jindra Angus, Annual Production Sale, Clarkson, NE
10 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
10 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
10 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
10 Felt Farms, Bred of Excellence 2022 Bull Sale, West Point, NE
10 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
10 West Point Livestock, Fats & Weigh Ups, West Point, NE
11 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
11 Dunlap Livestock, Special Ca/fYearling, Dunlap, IA
11 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
11 Lexington Livestock, Special Calves/Feeders Auction, Lexington, NE
11 Verdigre Stockyards, Special Bred Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
12 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
12 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
12 Ogallala Livestock, “Heart of Cattle Country” Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer Sale, Ogallala, NE
12 Weaver Ranches, Private Treaty Bull & Heifer Sale, Moville, IA
12-20 Iowa Beef Expo, Des Moines, IA
13 Iowa Red Angus Assn., Red Angus Classic, Des Moines, IA
14 Fawcett’s Elm Creek Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Ree Heights, SD
14 Fullerton Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Fullerton, NE
14 Iowa Simmental Assn., 52nd Annual Mark of Genetic Excellence Sale, Des Moines, IA
14 West Point Livesotck, Sale, West Point, NE
15 Cedar Top Ranch, Maternal Empire Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
15 Krebbs Ranch, 42nd Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE
16 Ostrand Angus, 21st Annual Production Sale, Ansley, NE
17 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Sale, Beatrice, NE
17 Krebs Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE
17 Mogck & Sons Angus, 39th Annual Bull & Female Sale, Olivet, SD
19 Leader Angus Farm, 50th Annual Black Angus Production Sale, Crofton, NE
19 Minert-Simonson Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Dunning, NE
26 Lazy Black Diamond Ranch, Buy Her a “Black Diamond” Production Sale, Kearney, NE
28 Foxhoven Angus, Annual Sale, Crofton, NE
MARCH
1 Swanson Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Oxford, NE
1 Warner Beef Genetics, Investment Bull Sale, Arapahoe, NE
1 S & S Polled Herefords Annual Production Sale, Guide Rock, NE
APRIL
9 UNL Bulls Worth Waiting For Sale, Lincoln, NE