Livestock Auction Calendar - January 13, 2023

JANUARY
13 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
13 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Dunlap, IA
13 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
13 Fullerton Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE
13 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
14 Albion Livestock, Bred Heifers/Cows & Weighups, Albion, NE
14 Bassett Livestock, Daniel & Summer Orton Ranch Red Angus Bull & Bred Heifer Auction, Bassett, NE
14 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
14 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
16 Fullerton Livestock, Special Bred Cow Sale, Fullerton, NE
16 Huss Livestock, Butcher Cows & Bulls Auction, Kearney, NE
16 Joseph Angus, Black Angus Bull Sale, Winner, SD
16 LaGrand Angus, Complete Dispersal, Mitchell, SD
16 West Point Livestock, Preconditioned Feeders, West Point, NE
17 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
17 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calf Sale, Creighton, NE
17 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
17 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE
17 North Platte Stockyards, Weighups, Stockcows Special, North Platte, NE
17 Pender Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Pender, NE
18 Albion Livestock, Feeders, Albion, NE
18 Bassett Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Bred Heifer Auction, Bassett, NE
18 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
19 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE
19 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
19 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA
19 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
19 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
20 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
20 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeders, Dunlap, IA
20 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
20 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
20 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
21 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, NE
21 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
21 Mohnen Angus, Power of Genetics Bull Sale, White Lake, SD
23 Bullis Creek Ranch, Bull Sale, Wood Lake, NE
23 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
24 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Aktinson, NE
24 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Columbus, NE
24 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred heifer/Cow Auction, Lexington, NE
25 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
25 Bear Mountain Angus, Bull Sale, Palisade, NE
25 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
26 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
26 Marcy Livestock, Angus Bull & Female Sale, Gordon, NE
27 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
27 Drake Simmental, Bull & Female Sale, Centerville, IA
27 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
28 Baldridge Performance Angus, Bull Sale, North Platte, NE
28 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
28 Jauer Dependable Genetics, Bred Female & Bull Sale, Hinton, IA
28 J&C Simmentals, Production Sale, Arlington, NE
28 Jungels Shorthorn Farms, Durhams in the Dakotas Sale, Kathryn, ND
28 Melcher Herefords, Online Production Sale & Open House, Page, NE
29 Triangle J, 33rd Annual Bull Sale, Miller, NE
30 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
31 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
FEBRUARY
2 Bear Mountain Angus, Production Sale, Palisade, NE
2 Ridder Hereford Ranch, Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, Callaway, NE
3 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
3 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
4 Loonan Stock Farm, Production Sale, Corning, IA
4 Upstream Ranch, Production Sale, Taylor, NE
6 Mike Sitz, Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
6 Taubenheim Gelbvieh, Production Sale, Amherst, NE
7 Atkinson Livestock, Special Replacement Heifer Auction, Atkinson, NE
11 Weaver Ranches, Private Treaty Bull & Heifer Sale, Moville, IA