Livestock Auction Calendar - January 14, 2022

JANUARY
14 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
14 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Calf/Yearling Sale, Dunlap, IA
14 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
14 Lexington Livestock, Special Calves/Feeders Auction, Lexington, NE
14 Verdigre Stockyards, Bred Cows & Heifer Sale, Verdigre, NE
15 Denison Livestock, Big Special Bred Cow – Bred Heifer Sale, Denison, IA
15 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
15 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
17 Van Newkirk Herefords, Annual Sale, Oshkosh, NE
17 West Point Livestock, Sale, West Point, NE
18 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
18 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Columbus, NE
18 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves, Creighton, NE
18 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, NE
18 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE
18 North Platte Stockyards, Weaned Calves, North Platte, NE
18 Philip Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale & Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD
18 Powerline Genetics, Arapahoe1 Sale, Arapahoe, NE
19 Albion Livestock, Feeder Calves & Weigh Ups, Albion, NE
19 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
19 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female/Pair/Breeding Bull Sale, Dunlap, IA
19 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction along with Red Angus Special, Kearney, NE
19 Sheridan Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Rushville, NE
20 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE
20 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
20 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA
20 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
20 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Regular Sale along with Diamond Lazy J Bull Sale, Valentine, NE
21 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
21 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
21 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
22 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
22 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
22 Melcher Herefords, Online Production Sale & Open House, Page, NE
22 North Platte Stockyards, Bred Cow Sale, North Platte, NE
24 Bullis Creek Ranch, Spring Production Sale, Wood Lake, NE
24 West Point Livestock, Sale, West Point, NE
25 Mohnen Angus, Power of Genetics Bull Sale, White Lake, SD
26 Bear Mountain Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Palisade, NE
27 Key Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Miller, NE
27 Marcy Cattle Co. & Marcy Livestock, 61st Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE
28 Drake Simmental, Bull & Female Sale, Centerville, IA
28 McConnell Angus, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Dix, NE
29 Baldridge Performance Angus, Bull Sale, North Platte, NE
29 Jauer Dependable Genetics, Bred Female & Bull Sale, Hinton, IA
29 J&C Simmentals, Sale, West Point, NE
30 Triangle J, 32nd Annual Bull Sale, Miller, NE
FEBRUARY
1 Babcock Angus, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Long Pine, NE
1 Jungels Shorthorn Farms, Durhams in the Dakotas Sale, Kathryn, ND
3 Ridder Hereford Ranch, Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, Callaway, NE
5 Graff Cattle & Tumbling T Angus, Annual Sale, Ogallala, NE
5 Loonan Stock Farm, Private Treaty Auction, Corning, IA
7 Taubenheim Gelbvieh, 32nd Annual Production Sale, Amherst, NE
7 Mike Sitz Angus Ranch, Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
12 Weaver Ranches, Private Treaty Bull & Heifer Sale, Moville, IA
15 HoosCow Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE
17 Krebs Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE
19 Minert-Simonson Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Dunning, NE
MARCH
1 Swanson Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Oxford, NE
1 Warner Beef Genetics, Investment Bull Sale, Arapahoe, NE