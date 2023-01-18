Livestock Auction Calendar - January 20,2023

JANUARY
20 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
20 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeders, Dunlap, IA
20 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
20 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
20 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
21 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, NE
21 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
21 Mohnen Angus, Power of Genetics Bull Sale, White Lake, SD
23 Bullis Creek Ranch, Bull Sale, Wood Lake, NE
23 Denison Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Bred Heifer Sale, Denison, IA
23 Elgin Livestock, Bred Heifer & Feeder Cattle Auction, Elgin, NE
23 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
23 West Point Livestock, Preconditioned Feeders, West Point, NE
24 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Aktinson, NE
24 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Columbus, NE
24 Creighton Livestock, Bred Heifers & Bred Cows, Creighton, NE
24 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred heifer/Cow Auction, Lexington, NE
24 North Platte Stockyards, Sale, North Platte, NE
24 Philip Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale & Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD
25 Albion Livestock, Bred Heifers/Cows & Feeders, Albion, NE
25 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
25 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female, Dunlap, IA
25 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction along with Red Angus Special, Kearney, NE
26 Broken Bow Livestock, Special All Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
26 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
26 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA
26 Marcy Livestock, Angus Bull & Female Sale, Gordon, NE
26 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
26 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
26 West Point Livestock, Weekly/Special Breds/Pairs, West Point, NE
27 3-State Stockyards, Special Bred Cow & Heifer, Cow/Calf Pairs & Breeding Bull Sale, Falls City, NE
27 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
27 Drake Simmental, Bull & Female Sale, Centerville, IA
27 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
27 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling, Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
27 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
28 Baldridge Performance Angus, Bull Sale, North Platte, NE
28 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Schafer Cattle, Beatrice, NE
28 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
28 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer, Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
28 Jauer Dependable Genetics, Bred Female & Bull Sale, Hinton, IA
28 J&C Simmentals, Production Sale, Arlington, NE
28 Jungels Shorthorn Farms, Durhams in the Dakotas Sale, Kathryn, ND
28 Melcher Herefords, Online Production Sale & Open House, Page, NE
29 Triangle J, 33rd Annual Bull Sale, Miller, NE
30 Apex Cattle, Sim-Angus Sale, Dannebrog, NE
30 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
30 Nagel Cattle Co., Performance Plus Bull Sale, Springfield, SD
31 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
FEBRUARY
1 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
1 Huss Livestock Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
2 Bear Mountain Angus, Production Sale, Palisade, NE
2 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
2 Ridder Hereford Ranch, Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, Callaway, NE
3 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
3 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
3 Ohlrichs Ranch, Commercial Man’s Bull Sale, Norfolk, NE
3 Poss Angus, Production Sale, Scotia, NE
4 Blue River Gang, 41st Annual Sale, Rising City, NE
4 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
4 Graff Cattle, Production Sale, Ogallala, NE
4 Loonan Stock Farm, Production Sale, Corning, IA
4 Ruby Cattle Co., The Bull Sale, Murray, IA
4 Sisco Brothers Cattle Company, Private Treaty Sale, Syracuse, NE
4 Upstream Ranch, Production Sale, Taylor, NE
6 Burwell Livestock, Mike Sitz Angus Ranch Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
6 Mike Sitz, Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
6 Taubenheim Gelbvieh, Production Sale, Amherst, NE
7 Atkinson Livestock, Special Replacement Heifer Auction, Atkinson, NE
7 Babcock Angus, Bull and Female Sale, Long Pine, NE
8 Broberg Charolais, Bull Sale, Tilden, NE
8 Huss Livestock Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
8 Jindra Angus, Production Sale, Clarkson, NE
8 Broberg Charolais, Production Sale, Tilden, NE
9 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
9 Felt Farms, Brand of Excellence Bull Sale, West Point, NE
10 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
11 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
11 Weaver Ranches, Private Treaty Bull & Heifer Sale, Moville, IA
13 Pilakowski Angus, Production Sale, Arthur, NE
15 Huss Livestock Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
18 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
18 Sandhills Source, Production Sale, Dunning, NE
19 Miller Angus, Production Sale, Valentine, NE
20 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
21 Cedar Top Ranch, Production Sale, Burwell, NE
22 Huss Livestock Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
25 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE