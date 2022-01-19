Livestock Auction Calendar - January 21, 2022

JANUARY
21 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
21 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
21 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
22 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
22 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
22 Melcher Herefords, Online Production Sale & Open House, Page, NE
22 North Platte Stockyards, Bred Cow Sale, North Platte, NE
24 Bullis Creek Ranch, Spring Production Sale, Wood Lake, NE
24 West Point Livestock, Sale, West Point, NE
25 Atkinson Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Auction, Atkinson, NE
25 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Cattle, Creighton, NE
25 Mohnen Angus, Power of Genetics Bull Sale, White Lake, SD
26 Albion Livestock, Bred Cows, Bred Heifers, Fall Cows, Weigh Ups, Albion, NE
26 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
26 Bear Mountain Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Palisade, NE
26 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female/Pair/Breeding Bull Sale, Dunlap, IA
26 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
27 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
27 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
27 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA
27 Key Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Miller, NE
27 Marcy Cattle Co. & Marcy Livestock, 61st Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE
27 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
27 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
27 West Point Livestock, Feeders, Breds & Pairs, West Point, NE
28 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
28 Drake Simmental, Bull & Female Sale, Centerville, IA
28 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
28 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
28 Lexington Livestock, Special Calves/Feeders Auction, Lexington, NE
28 McConnell Angus, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Dix, NE
28 Verdigre Stockyards, Bred Cow Sale, Verdigre, NE
29 Baldridge Performance Angus, Bull Sale, North Platte, NE
29 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
29 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
29 Jauer Dependable Genetics, Bred Female & Bull Sale, Hinton, IA
29 J&C Simmentals, Sale, West Point, NE
30 Triangle J, 32nd Annual Bull Sale, Miller, NE
31 Apex Cattle, Bull & Female Sale, Dannebrog, NE
31 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
31 Nagel Cattle, 28th Annual Performance Plus Bull Sale, Springfield, SD
31 West Point Livestock, Sale, West Point, NE
FEBRUARY
1 Babcock Angus, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Long Pine, NE
1 Big Iron Auctions, Cammack Farms Angus Online Production Sale
1 Jungels Shorthorn Farms, Durhams in the Dakotas Sale, Kathryn, ND
1 Big Iron Auction/Cammack Farms, Angus Production Sale, Online
3 Ridder Hereford Ranch, Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, Callaway, NE
4 Ohlrichs & Friends, Commercial Man’s Bull Sale, Norfolk, NE
4 Poss Angus, Bull Sale, Scotia, NE
4 Verdigre Stockyards, Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
5 Graff Cattle & Tumbling T Angus, Annual Sale, Ogallala, NE
5 Loonan Stock Farm, Private Treaty Auction, Corning, IA
5 Upstream Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Taylor, NE
7 Taubenheim Gelbvieh, 32nd Annual Production Sale, Amherst, NE
7 Mike Sitz Angus Ranch, Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
9 Broberg Charolais, 5th Annual Bull Sale, Tilden, NE
12 Weaver Ranches, Private Treaty Bull & Heifer Sale, Moville, IA
15 Cedar Top Ranch, Maternal Empire Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
15 HoosCow Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE
17 Krebs Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE
19 Minert-Simonson Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Dunning, NE
MARCH
1 Swanson Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Oxford, NE
1 Warner Beef Genetics, Investment Bull Sale, Arapahoe, NE
1 S & S Polled Herefords Annual Production Sale, Guide Rock, NE