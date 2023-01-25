Livestock Auction Calendar - January 27,2023

JANUARY
27 3-State Stockyards, Special Bred Cow & Heifer, Cow/Calf Pairs & Breeding Bull Sale, Falls City, NE
27 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
27 Drake Simmental, Bull & Female Sale, Centerville, IA
27 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
27 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling, Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
27 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
28 Baldridge Performance Angus, Bull Sale, North Platte, NE
28 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Schafer Cattle, Beatrice, NE
28 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
28 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer, Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
28 Jauer Dependable Genetics, Bred Female & Bull Sale, Hinton, IA
28 J&C Simmentals, Production Sale, Arlington, NE
28 Jungels Shorthorn Farms, Durhams in the Dakotas Sale, Kathryn, ND
28 Melcher Herefords, Online Production Sale & Open House, Page, NE
29 Triangle J, 33rd Annual Bull Sale, Miller, NE
30 Apex Cattle, Sim-Angus Sale, Dannebrog, NE
30 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
30 Nagel Cattle Co., Performance Plus Bull Sale, Springfield, SD
30 West Point Livestock, Preconditioned Feeders, West Point, NE
31 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
31 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves, Creighton, NE
31 Pender Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Pender, NE
FEBRUARY
1 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
1 Bassett livestock, RJ Cline Black Angus Bull Auction & Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
1 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
2 Bear Mountain Angus, Production Sale, Palisade, NE
2 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
2 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
2 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA
2 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
2 Ridder Hereford Ranch, Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, Callaway, NE
2 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Valentine, NE
3 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
3 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder Auction, Dunlap, IA
3 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
3 Ohlrichs Ranch, Commercial Man’s Bull Sale, Norfolk, NE
3 Poss Angus, Production Sale, Scotia, NE
4 Albion Livestock, Bred Heifers/Cows & Weighups, Albion, NE
4 Blue River Gang, 41st Annual Sale, Rising City, NE
4 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
4 Graff Cattle, Production Sale, Ogallala, NE
4 Loonan Stock Farm, Production Sale, Corning, IA
4 Ruby Cattle Co., The Bull Sale, Murray, IA
4 Sisco Brothers Cattle Company, Private Treaty Sale, Syracuse, NE
4 Upstream Ranch, Production Sale, Taylor, NE
6 Burwell Livestock, Mike Sitz Angus Ranch Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
6 Mike Sitz, Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
6 Taubenheim Gelbvieh, Production Sale, Amherst, NE
7 Atkinson Livestock, Special Replacement Heifer Auction, Atkinson, NE
7 Babcock Angus, Bull and Female Sale, Long Pine, NE
8 Broberg Charolais, Bull Sale, Tilden, NE
8 Huss Livestock Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
8 Jindra Angus, Production Sale, Clarkson, NE
9 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
9 Felt Farms, Brand of Excellence Bull Sale, West Point, NE
10 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
10 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
11 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
11-19 Iowa Beef Expo, Des Moines, IA
11 Weaver Ranches, Private Treaty Bull & Heifer Sale, Moville, IA
13 Fawcett’s Elm Creek Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Ree Heights, SD
13 Iowa Simmental Assn., Mark of Genetic Excellence Sale, Des Moines, IA
13 Pilakowski Angus, Production Sale, Arthur, NE
14 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE
14 Raven Angus, Production Sale, Colome, SD
15 Calvo Family Red Angus, Bull Sale, Buffalo, WY
15 Huss Livestock Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
16 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE
17 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
17 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
18 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
18 Sandhills Source, Production Sale, Dunning, NE
19 Miller Angus, Production Sale, Valentine, NE
20 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
20 Rennert Ranch, Performance on the Platte Charolais Bull Sale, Cozad, NE
21 Cedar Top Ranch, Production Sale, Burwell, NE
22 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
22 Huss Livestock Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
25 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE