Livestock Auction Calendar - January 28, 2022

JANUARY
28 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
28 Drake Simmental, Bull & Female Sale, Centerville, IA
28 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
28 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
28 Lexington Livestock, Special Calves/Feeders Auction, Lexington, NE
28 McConnell Angus, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Dix, NE
28 Verdigre Stockyards, Bred Cow Sale, Verdigre, NE
29 Baldridge Performance Angus, Bull Sale, North Platte, NE
29 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
29 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
29 Jauer Dependable Genetics, Bred Female & Bull Sale, Hinton, IA
29 J&C Simmentals, Sale, West Point, NE
30 Triangle J, 32nd Annual Bull Sale, Miller, NE
31 Apex Cattle, Bull & Female Sale, Dannebrog, NE
31 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
31 Nagel Cattle, 28th Annual Performance Plus Bull Sale, Springfield, SD
31 West Point Livestock, Sale, West Point, NE
FEBRUARY
1 Atkinson Livestock, Special Replacement Heifer Auction, Atkinson, NE
1 Babcock Angus, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Long Pine, NE
1 Big Iron Auctions, Cammack Farms Angus Online Production Sale
1 Creighton Livestock, Bred Heifers & Bred Cows, Creighton, NE
1 Jungels Shorthorn Farms, Durhams in the Dakotas Sale, Kathryn, ND
1 North Platte Stockyards, Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
2 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
2 Bassett Livestock, RJ Cline Black Angus Bull Auction & Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
2 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
2-5 Frederick Angus, Annual Performance = Premiums Yearling & Fall Bull Sale, Verdigre, NE
3 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
3 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
3 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA
3 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
3 Ridder Hereford Ranch, Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, Callaway, NE
3 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Valentine, NE
4 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
4 Lexington Livestock, Special Calves/Feeders Auction, Lexington, NE
4 Ohlrichs & Friends, Commercial Man’s Bull Sale, Norfolk, NE
4 Poss Angus, Bull Sale, Scotia, NE
4 Verdigre Stockyards, Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
5 Blue River Gang, 40th Annual Sale, Rising City, NE
5 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
5 Graff Cattle & Tumbling T Angus, Annual Sale, Ogallala, NE
5 Loonan Stock Farm, Private Treaty Auction, Corning, IA
5 Upstream Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Taylor, NE
7 Taubenheim Gelbvieh, 32nd Annual Production Sale, Amherst, NE
7 Mike Sitz Angus Ranch, Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
8 Big Iron Auctions, Salt Creek Cattle Online Bull Sale
8 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction along w/Kuck Ranch Bull Production Auction, Lexington, NE
8 Raven Angus, Annual Production Sale, Colome, SD
9 Broberg Charolais, 5th Annual Bull Sale, Tilden, NE
9 Jindra Angus, Annual Production Sale, Clarkson, NE
11 Verdigre Stockyards, Special Bred Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
12 Weaver Ranches, Private Treaty Bull & Heifer Sale, Moville, IA
12-20 Iowa Beef Expo, Des Moines, IA
14 Fawcett’s Elm Creek Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Ree Heights, SD
14 Iowa Simmental Assn., 52nd Annual Mark of Genetic Excellence Sale, Des Moines, IA
15 Cedar Top Ranch, Maternal Empire Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
15 Krebbs Ranch, 42nd Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE
16 Ostrand Angus, 21st Annual Production Sale, Ansley, NE
17 Krebs Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE
17 Mogck & Sons Angus, 39th Annual Bull & Female Sale, Olivet, SD
19 Minert-Simonson Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Dunning, NE
MARCH
1 Swanson Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Oxford, NE
1 Warner Beef Genetics, Investment Bull Sale, Arapahoe, NE
1 S & S Polled Herefords Annual Production Sale, Guide Rock, NE
APRIL
9 UNL Bulls Worth Waiting For Sale, Lincoln, NE