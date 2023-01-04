Livestock Auction Calendar - January 6, 2023

JANUARY
6 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
6 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder, Dunlap, IA
6 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
6 Fullerton Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE
6 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
6 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
7 Creighton Livestock, Bred Heifer & Cow Sale, Creighton, NE
7 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
7 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
9 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
9 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle Auction, Elgin, NE
9 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
9 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
9 West Point Livestock, Preconditioned Feeders, West Point, NE
10 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Atkinson, NE
10 BigIron Auctions, Online Unreserved NE Sandhills Female Sale
10 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calf Sale, Creighton, NE
10 Imperial Auction Market, Special Angus/Sim Angus Influenced Yearling Sale, Imperial, NE
10 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
10 Philip Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle & Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD
11 Albion Livestock, Feeders, Albion, NE
11 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
11 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female, Dunlap, IA
11 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
12 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Special Bred Cow-Heifer Sale, Beatrice, NE
12 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
12 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
12 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA
12 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
12 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
13 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
13 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Dunlap, IA
13 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
13 Fullerton Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE
13 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
14 Albion Livestock, Bred Heifers/Cows & Weighups, Albion, NE
14 Bassett Livestock, Daniel & Summer Orton Ranch Red Angus Bull & Bred Heifer Auction, Bassett, NE
14 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
14 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
16 Fullerton Livestock, Special Bred Cow Sale, Fullerton, NE
16 Huss Livestock, Butcher Cows & Bulls Auction, Kearney, NE
16 Joseph Angus, Black Angus Bull Sale, Winner, SD
16 LaGrand Angus, Complete Dispersal, Mitchell, SD
17 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
17 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE
18 Albion Livestock, Feeders, Albion, NE
18 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
19 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE
20 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
20 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
21 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
21 Mohnen Angus, Power of Genetics Bull Sale, White Lake, SD
23 Bullis Creek Ranch, Bull Sale, Wood Lake, NE
23 Huss Livestock, Butcher Cows & Bulls Auction, Kearney, NE
24 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Aktinson, NE
24 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred heifer/Cow Auction, Lexington, NE
25 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
25 Bear Mountain Angus, Bull Sale, Palisade, NE
25 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
26 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
26 Marcy Livestock, Angus Bull & Female Sale, Gordon, NE
27 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
27 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
28 Baldridge Performance Angus, Bull Sale, North Platte, NE
28 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
28 J&C Simmentals, Production Sale, Arlington, NE
29 Triangle J, 33rd Annual Bull Sale, Miller, NE
30 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
30 Huss Livestock, Butcher Cows & Bulls Auction, Kearney, NE
31 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
FEBRUARY
2 Ridder Hereford Ranch, Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, Callaway, NE
6 Taubenheim Gelbvieh, Production Sale, Amherst, NE
7 Atkinson Livestock, Special Replacement Heifer Auction, Atkinson, NE