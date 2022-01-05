Livestock Auction Calendar - January 7, 2022

JANUARY
7 Burwell Livestock, Speical Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
7 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
7 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
7 Lexington Livestock, Special Calves/Feeders Auction, Lexington, NE
7 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
8 Albion Livestock, Fall Pairs/Bred Cows/Bred Heifers, Albion, NE
8 Bassett Livestock, Orton Ranch Red Angus Bull & Bred Heifer Auction, Bassett, NE
8 Carl Dethlefs & Sons Angus, Sale, Rockville, NE
8 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
8 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
10 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
10 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
10 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow, 1st Calf Heifer & Cow/Calf Pair Sale, Ogallala, NE
10 West Point Livestock, Sale, West Point, NE
11 Atkinson Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Auction, Atkinson, NE
11 Creighton Livestock, Bred Heifers & Cows, Creighton, NE
11 Philip Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale & Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD
12 Albion Livestock, Feeder Calves & Weigh Ups, Albion, NE
12 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
12 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female/Pair/Breeding Bull Sale, Dunlap, IA
12 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
13 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Sale, Beatrice, NE
13 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
13 Cattle Country Video, Winter Classic, Ord, NE
13 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
13 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA
13 Ogallala Livestock, Stock Show Sale Series Week 1, Ogallala, NE
13 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Valentine, NE
14 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
14 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Calf/Yearling Sale, Dunlap, IA
14 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
14 Lexington Livestock, Special Calves/Feeders Auction, Lexington, NE
14 Verdigre Stockyards, Bred Cows & Heifer Sale, Verdigre, NE
15 Denison Livestock, Big Special Bred Cow – Bred Heifer Sale, Denison, IA
15 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
15 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
17 Van Newkirk Herefords, Annual Sale, Oshkosh, NE
17 West Point Livestock, Sale, West Point, NE
18 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, NE
18 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE
18 Powerline Genetics, Online Bull Sale
19 Sheridan Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Rushville, NE
21 Verdigre Stockyards, Special Feeder Sale, Verdigre, NE
22 Melcher Herefords, Online Production Sale & Open House, Page, NE
24 Bullis Creek Ranch, Spring Production Sale, Wood Lake, NE
25 Mohnen Angus, Power of Genetics Bull Sale, White Lake, SD
26 Bear Mountain Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE
27 Marcy Cattle Co. & Marcy Livestock, 61st Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE
28 McConnell Angus, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Dix, NE
29 J&C Simmentals, Sale, West Point, NE
30 Triangle J, 32nd Annual Bull Sale, Miller, NE
FEBRUARY
3 Ridder Hereford Ranch, Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, Callaway, NE
5 Graff Cattle & Tumbling T Angus, Annual Sale, Ogallala, NE
7 Taubenheim Gelbvieh, 32nd Annual Production Sale, Amherst, NE
7 Mike Sitz Angus Ranch, Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
12 Weaver Ranches, Private Treaty Bull & Heifer Sale, Moville, IA
15 HoosCow Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE
17 Krebs Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE
MARCH
1 Warner Beef Genetics, Investment Bull Sale, Arapahoe, NE
2 Warner Beef Genetics, Investment Bull Sale, Arapahoe, NE