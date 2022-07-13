Livestock Auction Calendar - July 15, 2022

JULY
15 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
16 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Annual Barbecue Auction, Ericson, NE
19 Atkinson Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Feeder Auction, Atkinson, NE14
20 Albion Livestock, BBQ Sale, Albion, NE14
20 Bassett Livestock, Special Bred Cows & Bred Heifer Auction, Bassett, NE15
20 Huss Livestock, Special Pair & Bred Cow Auction, Kearney, NE14
20 Ogallala Livestock, Special Cow/Calf Pair, Fall Bred Stockcows & Calves w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE15
21 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE14
21 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE15
22 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE14
22 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE14
27 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
AUGUST
5 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
6 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
10 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction & Video Auction, Kearney, NE
19 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
24 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
27 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE