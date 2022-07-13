 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Livestock Auction Calendar - July 15, 2022

Livestock calendar photo summer

JULY

15  Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

16  Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Annual Barbecue Auction, Ericson, NE

19  Atkinson Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Feeder Auction, Atkinson, NE14

20  Albion Livestock, BBQ Sale, Albion, NE14

20  Bassett Livestock, Special Bred Cows & Bred Heifer Auction, Bassett, NE15

20  Huss Livestock, Special Pair & Bred Cow Auction, Kearney, NE14

20  Ogallala Livestock, Special Cow/Calf Pair, Fall Bred Stockcows & Calves w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE15

21  Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE14

People are also reading…

21  Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE15

22  Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE14

22  Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE14

27  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

AUGUST

5    Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

6    Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

10  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction & Video Auction, Kearney, NE

19  Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

24  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

27            Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News