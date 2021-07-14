 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Livestock Auction Calendar - July 16, 2021

Livestock Auction Calendar - July 16, 2021

  • Updated
Livestock calendar photo summer

JULY

16            Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

16            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Summer & Fall Calving Bred Cow & Hfr & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

16            Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

17            Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Annual Barbecue Auction, Ericson, NE

19            Shamrock Livestock, Weigh Up/Complete Dispersion Fall Bred Cows & Pair Sale, O’Neill, NE

20            Atkinson Livestock, Special Bred Cows Auction, Atkinson, NE

21            Albion Livestock, Annual BBQ Sale, Albion, NE

21            Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE

21            Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE

22            Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE

22            Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE

22            Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE

23            Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE

23            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Summer/Fall Calving Bred Cow/Hfr Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

23            Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grazing summer annual forages
Livestock

Grazing summer annual forages

Summer annual forages such as Sudan grass, sorghum-Sudan hybrids and pearl millet planted this spring soon could be ready to graze. There are …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News