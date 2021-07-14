Livestock Auction Calendar - July 16, 2021

JULY
16 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
16 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Summer & Fall Calving Bred Cow & Hfr & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
16 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
17 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Annual Barbecue Auction, Ericson, NE
19 Shamrock Livestock, Weigh Up/Complete Dispersion Fall Bred Cows & Pair Sale, O’Neill, NE
20 Atkinson Livestock, Special Bred Cows Auction, Atkinson, NE
21 Albion Livestock, Annual BBQ Sale, Albion, NE
21 Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE
21 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
22 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
22 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
22 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
23 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE
23 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Summer/Fall Calving Bred Cow/Hfr Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
23 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE