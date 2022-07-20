Livestock Auction Calendar - July 22, 2022

JULY
22 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE14
22 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
25 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Steers & Heifers, Elgin, NE
26 Philip Livestock, Special Anniversary Yearling & Fall Calf Sale, Regular Cattle Sale & BBQ, Philip, SD
27 Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE
27 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
27 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
28 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
28 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
28 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
29 Ft. Pierre Livestock, 29th Annual Summer Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
29 Fullerton Livestock, Special Lightweight & Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE
AUGUST
5 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
6 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
10 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction & Video Auction, Kearney, NE
19 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
24 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
27 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE