Livestock Auction Calendar - July 22, 2022

Livestock calendar photo summer

JULY

22  Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE14

22  Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

25  Elgin Livestock, Feeder Steers & Heifers, Elgin, NE

26  Philip Livestock, Special Anniversary Yearling & Fall Calf Sale, Regular Cattle Sale & BBQ, Philip, SD

27  Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE

27  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

27  Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE

28  Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE

28  Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE

28  Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA

29  Ft. Pierre Livestock, 29th Annual Summer Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

29  Fullerton Livestock, Special Lightweight & Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE

AUGUST

5    Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

6    Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

10  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction & Video Auction, Kearney, NE

19  Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

24  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

27  Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

