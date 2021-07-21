Livestock Auction Calendar - July 23, 2021

JULY
23 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE
23 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Summer/Fall Calving Bred Cow/Hfr Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
23 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
23 Philip Livestock, Special Anniversary Yearling & Fall Calf Sale, Regular Cattle Sale & Anniversary BBQ, Philip, SD
26 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle/Weigh Cows & Bulls, Elgin, NE
28 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
28 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale with Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
29 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
29 Denison Livestock, Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
30 Ft. Pierre Livestock, 28th Annual Summer Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
AUGUST
6 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE