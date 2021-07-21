 Skip to main content
Livestock Auction Calendar - July 23, 2021

JULY

23            Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE

23            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Summer/Fall Calving Bred Cow/Hfr Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

23            Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

23            Philip Livestock, Special Anniversary Yearling & Fall Calf Sale, Regular Cattle Sale & Anniversary BBQ, Philip, SD

26            Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle/Weigh Cows & Bulls, Elgin, NE

28            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

28            Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale with Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE

29            Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE

29            Denison Livestock, Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA

30            Ft. Pierre Livestock, 28th Annual Summer Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

AUGUST

6              Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

