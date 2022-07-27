Livestock Auction Calendar - July 29, 2022

JULY
29 Ft. Pierre Livestock, 29th Annual Summer Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
29 Fullerton Livestock, Special Lightweight & Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE
AUGUST
2 North Platte Stockyards, Fall Bred Cow Special, North Platte, NE
3 Ogallala Livestock, Special Fall Bred Stockcows & Calves w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
4 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
5 Burwell Livestock, Annual Customer Appreciation BBQ Auction, Burwell, NE
5 Dunlap Livestock, Special 72nd Anniversary Calf/Yearling BBQ Auction, Dunlap, IA
5 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
6 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
9 North Platte Stockyards, Yearling Special, North Platte, NE
10 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction & Video Auction, Kearney, NE
19 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
23 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
24 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
27 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
30 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE