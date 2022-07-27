 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livestock Auction Calendar - July 29, 2022

Livestock calendar photo summer

JULY

29  Ft. Pierre Livestock, 29th Annual Summer Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

29  Fullerton Livestock, Special Lightweight & Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE

AUGUST

2    North Platte Stockyards, Fall Bred Cow Special, North Platte, NE

3    Ogallala Livestock, Special Fall Bred Stockcows & Calves w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE

4    Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE

5    Burwell Livestock, Annual Customer Appreciation BBQ Auction, Burwell, NE

5    Dunlap Livestock, Special 72nd Anniversary Calf/Yearling BBQ Auction, Dunlap, IA

5    Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

6    Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

9    North Platte Stockyards, Yearling Special, North Platte, NE

10  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction & Video Auction, Kearney, NE

19  Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

23  North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE

24  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

27  Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

30  North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE

