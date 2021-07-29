 Skip to main content
Livestock Auction Calendar - July 30, 2021

Livestock calendar photo summer

JULY

30            Ft. Pierre Livestock, 28th Annual Summer Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

AUGUST

5              Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE

5              Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder & Bred Female Sale, Valentine, NE

5              West Point Livestock, Feeders, Bred Cows/Pairs, West Point, NE

6              Burwell Livestock, Annual Customer Appreciation BBQ Auction, Burwell, NE

6              Dunlap Livestock, Special 71st Anniversary Calf/Yearling Auction & BBQ, Dunlap, IA

6              Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

7              Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

11            Huss Livestock, Special Video/Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

