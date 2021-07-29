Livestock Auction Calendar - July 30, 2021

JULY
30 Ft. Pierre Livestock, 28th Annual Summer Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
AUGUST
5 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
5 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder & Bred Female Sale, Valentine, NE
5 West Point Livestock, Feeders, Bred Cows/Pairs, West Point, NE
6 Burwell Livestock, Annual Customer Appreciation BBQ Auction, Burwell, NE
6 Dunlap Livestock, Special 71st Anniversary Calf/Yearling Auction & BBQ, Dunlap, IA
6 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
7 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
11 Huss Livestock, Special Video/Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE