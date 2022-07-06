 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livestock Auction Calendar - July 8, 2022

JULY

8              Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

8              Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Fall Calf, Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer & Weigh Up Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

8              Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

9              Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Fall Bred Cow & Pairs Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

11            Bassett Livestock, Western Video Market Auction, Reno, NV

11            Western Video Market Sale, Reno, NV

12            Creighton Livestock, July Summer Special Sale, Creighton, NE

12            Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling & Special Bred Female, Dunlap, IA

13            Bassett Livestock, Annual Barbecue, Yearlings & Fall Calves Auction, Bassett, NE

13            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction & Video Auction, Kearney, NE

14            Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE

14            Valentine Livestock, Special Fall Bred Female, Pair & Regular, Valentine, NE

14            West Point Livestock, Weekly/Special Fall Breds, West Point, NE

15            Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

16            Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Annual Barbecue Auction, Ericson, NE

20            Albion Livestock, BBQ Sale, Albion, NE

22            Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

27            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

AUGUST

5              Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

6              Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

10            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction & Video Auction, Kearney, NE

19            Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

24            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

27            Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

