Livestock Auction Calendar - July 9, 2021

Livestock calendar photo summer

JULY

10 Kathaleen Frauendorfer, Farm Auction, Humphrey, Neb.

11 Arnold Fiala, Tractors, Mowers, Pickup & Acreage Auction, David City, Neb.

13 DPA Auctions, Excess Equipment Online Auction

14 BigIron Auctions/Greg Johnson, Online Auction

14 BigIron Auctions/Wes Cammack, Online Auction

14 BigIron Auctions/Frank Hochstein, Online Auction

14 BigIron Auctions/KJ’s Trucking LLC, Online Auction

21 Larry Addison Estate, Machinery, Livestock Equip, Shop Equip, Lawn & Garden, Norfolk, Neb.

21 BigIron Auctions/Bruntz Farms Inc, Online Auction

21 BigIron Auctions/Ebberson Farms LLC, Online Auction

21 BigIron Auctions/Calvin Fix, Online Auction

21 BigIron Auctions/Ronald Sebade, Online Auction

21 BigIron Auctions/Robertson Ridge Farms, Online Auction

21 BigIron Auctions/OPPD Elkhorn Center, Online Auction

22 Taylor & Martin Inc., Absolute Public Tractor & Trailer Auction, South Sioux City, Neb.

24 Kenneth W. Heidzig, Farm Machinery, Livestock Equipment & Farm Equipment, Auburn, Neb.

24 Vernon & Kim Knecht, Farm Equipment Auction, Winnebago, Neb.

27 DPA Auctions, Excess Equipment Online Auction

28 BigIron Auctions/Reigle Cattle Co LLC, Online Auction

28 BigIron Auctions/Saul Ramos Consctruction Inc., Online Auction

29 177.6 Acres Cuming County Farmland Auction, Bancroft, Neb.

AUGUST

10 135.65 Acres Lancaster County Land Auction, Valparaiso, Neb.

10 DPA Auctions, Excess Equipment Online Auction

