Livestock Auction Calendar - June 10, 2022

JUNE
10 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
10 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
10 Joseph Angus, Complete Female Dispersion, Winner, SD
10 Lexington Livestock, Special Pair/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
13 West Point Livestock, June Jamboree, All Class Calf & Yearling, West Point, NE
14 Atkinson Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Feeder Anniversary Auction, Atkinson, NE
14 Creighton Livestock, Bred Cows & Pair Sale, Creighton, NE
15 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female, Dunlap, IA
15 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
15 Ogallala Livestock, Special Cow/Calf Pair & Stockcow Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
16 Broken Bow Livestock, Special All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
16 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
17 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
17 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
24 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Spring & Fall Calving Bred Cattle & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
24 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
25 Baldridge Performance Angus, Female Sale, North Platte, NE
29 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
JULY
8 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
13 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
20 Albion Livestock, BBQ Sale, Albion, NE
22 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
27 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
AUGUST
5 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
10 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
19 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
24 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE