 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Livestock Auction Calendar - June 11, 2021

Livestock Auction Calendar - June 11, 2021

Livestock calendar photo summer

JUNE

11 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb.

11 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa

11 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Summer & Fall Calving Bred Cow & Hfr & Weigh Up Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

11 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.

12 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.

14 Moon Creek Farms, Special Angus Female Sale, Rock Rapids, Iowa

14 West Point Livestock, June Jamboree All Class Calf & Yearlings, West Point, Neb.

15 Creighton Livestock, Bred Cows, Cow-Calf Pairs, Creighton, Neb.

16 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf, Feeder & Pair Auction, Kearney, Neb.

16 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.

17 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.

17 Columbus Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.

17 Valentine Livestock, Special Fall Calf & Yearling Sale, Valentine, Neb.

18 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auc-tion, Burwell, Neb.

18 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Fall Clf, Grass, Feeder/Replacement Hfr Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

25 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.

26 Baldridge Performance Angus, Female Sale, North Platte, Neb.

30 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auctions, Kearney, Neb.

JULY

9 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News