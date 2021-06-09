Livestock Auction Calendar - June 11, 2021

JUNE
11 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb.
11 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
11 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Summer & Fall Calving Bred Cow & Hfr & Weigh Up Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
11 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
12 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
14 Moon Creek Farms, Special Angus Female Sale, Rock Rapids, Iowa
14 West Point Livestock, June Jamboree All Class Calf & Yearlings, West Point, Neb.
15 Creighton Livestock, Bred Cows, Cow-Calf Pairs, Creighton, Neb.
16 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf, Feeder & Pair Auction, Kearney, Neb.
16 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
17 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
17 Columbus Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.
17 Valentine Livestock, Special Fall Calf & Yearling Sale, Valentine, Neb.
18 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auc-tion, Burwell, Neb.
18 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Fall Clf, Grass, Feeder/Replacement Hfr Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
25 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
26 Baldridge Performance Angus, Female Sale, North Platte, Neb.
30 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auctions, Kearney, Neb.
JULY
9 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.