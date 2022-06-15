 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livestock Auction Calendar - June 17, 2022

JUNE

17            Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

17            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

21            Atkinson Livestock Market, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE

22            Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cows, Bred Heifers, & Pairs Auction, Bassett, NE

23            Broken Bow Livestock, Special All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE

23            Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE

24            Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

24            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Spring & Fall Calving Bred Cattle & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

24            Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA

24            Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

25            Baldridge Performance Angus, Female Sale, North Platte, NE

29            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

JULY

8              Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

13            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

20            Albion Livestock, BBQ Sale, Albion, NE

22            Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

27            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

AUGUST

5              Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

10            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

19            Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

24            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

