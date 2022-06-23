 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livestock Auction Calendar - June 24, 2022

Livestock calendar photo summer

JUNE

24            Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

24            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Spring & Fall Calving Bred Cattle & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

24            Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA

24            Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

25            Baldridge Performance Angus, Female Sale, North Platte, NE

28            Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female, Dunlap, IA

29            Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE

29            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

30            Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE

JULY

8              Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

13            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

20            Albion Livestock, BBQ Sale, Albion, NE

22            Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

27            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

AUGUST

5              Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

10            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

19            Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

24            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

