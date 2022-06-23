Livestock Auction Calendar - June 24, 2022

JUNE
24 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
24 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Spring & Fall Calving Bred Cattle & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
24 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
24 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
25 Baldridge Performance Angus, Female Sale, North Platte, NE
28 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female, Dunlap, IA
29 Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE
29 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
30 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
JULY
8 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
13 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
20 Albion Livestock, BBQ Sale, Albion, NE
22 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
27 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
AUGUST
5 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
10 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
19 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
24 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE