Livestock Auction Calendar - June 25, 2021

  • Updated
Livestock calendar photo summer

JUNE

25            Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE

25            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs & Bred Cattle Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

25            Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

26            Baldridge Performance Angus, Female Sale, North Platte, NE

29            North Platte Stockyards, Bred Cow Sale, North Platte, NE

30            Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auctions, Kearney, NE

 

JULY

1              Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE

9              Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

16            Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

 

