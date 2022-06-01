 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livestock Auction Calendar - June 3, 2022

JUNE

3              Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

3              Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA

3              Ft. Pierre Livestock, 25th Annual WLAC Anniversary Sale, Big Special Fall Calf, Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

7              Creighton Livestock, Annual June Special, Creighton, NE

8              Albion Livestock, Pairs, Feeders, Weighups, Albion, NE

8              Creighton Livestock, Yearlings, Creighton, NE

8              Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE

9              Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE

9              Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA

9              Ogallala Livestock, 15th Annual Customer Appreciation Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE

9              Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female, Pair & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE

10            Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE

10            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

10            Joseph Angus, Complete Female Dispersion, Winner, SD

10            Lexington Livestock, Special Pair/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

13            West Point Livestock, June Jamboree, All Class Calf & Yearling, West Point, NE

14            Creighton Livestock, Bred Cows & Pair Sale, Creighton, NE

15            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

17            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

24            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Spring & Fall Calving Bred Cattle & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

24            Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

29            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

JULY

13            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

20            Albion Livestock, BBQ Sale, Albion, NE

27            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

AUGUST

10            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

24            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

