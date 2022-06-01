Livestock Auction Calendar - June 3, 2022

JUNE
3 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
3 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
3 Ft. Pierre Livestock, 25th Annual WLAC Anniversary Sale, Big Special Fall Calf, Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
7 Creighton Livestock, Annual June Special, Creighton, NE
8 Albion Livestock, Pairs, Feeders, Weighups, Albion, NE
8 Creighton Livestock, Yearlings, Creighton, NE
8 Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
9 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
9 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
9 Ogallala Livestock, 15th Annual Customer Appreciation Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
9 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female, Pair & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
10 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
10 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
10 Joseph Angus, Complete Female Dispersion, Winner, SD
10 Lexington Livestock, Special Pair/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
13 West Point Livestock, June Jamboree, All Class Calf & Yearling, West Point, NE
14 Creighton Livestock, Bred Cows & Pair Sale, Creighton, NE
15 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
17 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
24 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Spring & Fall Calving Bred Cattle & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
24 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
29 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
JULY
13 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
20 Albion Livestock, BBQ Sale, Albion, NE
27 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
AUGUST
10 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
24 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE