MARCH
10 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
10 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
10 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
10 Kenny Angus, Bull & Select Female Sale, Odebolt, IA
10 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
11 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
11 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
11 Gonsior Simmentals, Production Sale, Fullerton, NE
12 Boyer Limousin & Lim-Flex, Production Sale, Liberty, NE
12 Marda Angus Farms, Badgerland Bull Sale, Lodi, WI
13 Dix Angus Annual Production Sale, Stockton, KS
13 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle Auction, Elgin, NE
13 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
14 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Atkinson, NE
14 Bar Arrow Cattle Co., Production Sale, Phillipsburg, KS
14 Pender Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Pairs Auction, Pender, NE
14 Powerline Genetics, The March Edition Sale, Arapahoe, NE
15 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
15 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer with Regular Sale featuring Sachtjen Hereford Bull Sale, Ogallala, NE
15 Wagonhammer Ranch, Production Sale, Bartlett, NE
15 Woodbury Farms, Bull & Female Sale, Overbrook, KS
16 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE
16 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
17 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
17 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeders, Dunlap, IA
17 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
17 Schweitzer Red Angus, Bull & Female Sale, Pleasant Dale, NE
17 Zeisler Charolais, Polled Bull Sale, Butte, NE
18 Gardels Lazy 4 Angus Annual Production Sale, Kearney, NE
18 Gray’s Angus Ranch, Bull Sale, Harrison, NE
18 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Feeder Auction, Ericson, NE
18 Schawang Cattle Co., Best of All Worlds Sale, David City, NE
21 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
21 Bartels Angus Annual Production Sale, Riverton, NE
21 Pender Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Pender, NE
22 Broken Bow Livestock, Nebraska Bull Test Sale, Broken Bow, NE
22 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
22 Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
23 Burwell Livestock, Treffer Black Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
23 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
23 Dethlefs Angus Ranch & Treffer Angus ranch, Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
23 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
24 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
24 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
25 Valley View Charolais, Bull Sale, Polson, MT
27 Miller Angus Farms, Top Tier Herd Bull Sale, Watertown, SD
28 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
29 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
29 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
31 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
APRIL
1 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
1 Kraye Angus Ranch, Annual Sale, Mullen, NE
5 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
6 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
15 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE