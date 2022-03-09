Livestock Auction Calendar - March 11, 2022

MARCH
11 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
11 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
11 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
11 Kenny Angus, Bull & Female Sale, Odebolt, IA
11 Lexington Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Lexington, NE
11 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Sale, Verdigre, NE
12 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
12 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Big Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale Plus Scott Ranch Angus Bull Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
12 Gonsior Simmentals, 22nd In The Heartland Production Sale, Fullerton, NE
12 Rains Simmental, Bulls of the Prairie, Oakley, KS
13 Boyer Limousin & Lim-Flex, 31st Annual Production Sale, Liberty, NE
14 Dix Angus Ranch, Sale, Plainville, KS
14 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
14 Shamrock Livestock, All Breeds Replacement Heifer Sale & Straka Red Angus Bull Sale, O’Neill, NE
14 West Point Livestock, Preconditioned Feeders, West Point, NE
15 Bartels Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Riverton, NE
15 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves, Creighton, NE
15 North Platte Stockyards, Wilson Cattle Bull Sale, LAZZZzzz Acre Charolais Bull Sale, North Platte, NE
15 Powerline Genetics, Sale, Arapahoe, NE
15 Quirk Land & Cattle Co., 46th Annual Bull Sale, Hastings, NE
16 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
16 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
16 Wagonhammer Ranches, Total Performance Production Sale, Albion, NE
16 Woodbury Farms, 11th Annual Bull & Female Sale, Overbrook, KS
17 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Cow/Calf & Bred Cow Sale, Beatrice, NE
17 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE
17 DBL Inc., 11th Annual Bull & Female, Fullerton, NE
17 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
17 Smoky Y Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Monument, KS
18 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
18 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder, Dunlap, IA
18 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
18 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
18 West Point Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, West Point, NE
18 Zeisler Charolais, 34th Annual Polled Bull Sale, Butte, NE
19 Gardels Lazy 4 Angus, Annual Production Sale, Kearney, NE
19 Gray’s Angus Ranch, 2nd Century Performance Bull Sale, Harrison, NE
19 T&S Strnad Charolais, Annual Charolais Production Sale, Formoso, KS
24 Dethlefs Angus Rach/Treffer Angus Ranch, 54th Annual Registered Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
24-25 Vermilion Ranch, Spring Performance Sale, Billings, MT
25 Starr & Varilek Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Platte, SD
26 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
28 Miller Angus Farms, Top Tier Herd Bull Sale, Watertown, SD
31 Lylester Ranch, Bull & Female Sale, Beatrice, NE
APRIL
5 D&D Cattle Co., Annual Bull Sale, Herman, NE
9 UNL Bulls Worth Waiting For Sale, Lincoln, NE