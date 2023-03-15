MARCH
17 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
17 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeders, Dunlap, IA
17 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
17 Schweitzer Red Angus, Bull & Female Sale, Pleasant Dale, NE
17 Zeisler Charolais, Polled Bull Sale, Butte, NE
18 Gardels Lazy 4 Angus Annual Production Sale, Kearney, NE
18 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Feeder Auction, Ericson, NE
18 Schawang Cattle Co., Best of All Worlds Sale, David City, NE
20 West Point Livestock, Preconditioned Feeders, West Point, NE
21 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
21 Bartels Angus Annual Production Sale, Riverton, NE
21 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calf Auction, Creighton, NE
21 North Platte Stockyards, Weighups, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
21 Pender Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Pender, NE
22 Albion Livestock, Bred Cows/Feeders & Weighups, Albion, NE
22 Broken Bow Livestock, Nebraska Bull Test Sale, Broken Bow, NE
22 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female & Hood Charolais Bulls, Dunlap, IA
22 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
22 Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
23 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Special Bred Heifer, Cow & Pair Sale, Beatrice, NE
23 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
23 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
23 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
23 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA
23 Dethlefs Angus Ranch & Treffer Angus ranch, Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
23 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
24 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer & Video Pair, Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
24 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
24 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
24 Lexington Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Lexington, NE
25 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
25 Valley View Charolais, Bull Sale, Polson, MT
27 Miller Angus Farms, Top Tier Herd Bull Sale, Watertown, SD
28 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
28 Ferguson Angus, Annual Sale, Agra, KS
28 Frenzen Angus & Pulled Herefords, Bull Sale, Fullerton, NE
29 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
29 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
30 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
31 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
31 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
APRIL
1 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
1 Gray’s Angus Ranch, Bull Sale, Harrison, NE
1 Iowa Angus, Bull Test Sale, Lamoni, IA
1 Kraye Angus Ranch, Annual Sale, Mullen, NE
4 D&D Cattle Co., Bull Sale, BigIron Online Auction
5 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
5 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
6 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer & Video Pair Auction, Broken Bow, NE
6 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
6 Wulf Cattle, Opportunity Sale of 2023, Atkinson, NE
8 Hebbert Charolais, Bull Sale, Hyannis, NE
14 Sellman Ranch, Production Bull Sale, Crawford, NE
15 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
19 Keller Windchime Angus, Bull Sale, Dunlap, IA