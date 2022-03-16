Livestock Auction Calendar - March 18, 2022

MARCH
18 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
18 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder, Dunlap, IA
18 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
18 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
18 West Point Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, West Point, NE
18 Zeisler Charolais, 34th Annual Polled Bull Sale, Butte, NE
19 Gardels Lazy 4 Angus, Annual Production Sale, Kearney, NE
19 Gray’s Angus Ranch, 2nd Century Performance Bull Sale, Harrison, NE
19 T&S Strnad Charolais, Annual Charolais Production Sale, Formoso, KS
21 Fullerton Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Pair Sale, Fullerton, NE
23 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
23 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female & Hood Charolais Bulls, Dunlap, IA
23 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
23 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
24 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
24 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeders, Columbus, NE
24 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA
24 Dethlefs Angus Rach/Treffer Angus Ranch, 54th Annual Registered Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
24-25 Vermilion Ranch, Spring Performance Sale, Billings, MT
25 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer/Video Pair & Calf/Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
25 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
25 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
25 Lexington Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Lexington, NE
25 Starr & Varilek Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Platte, SD
26 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
26 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
26 Wahoo Livestock, Bob Wischman & Neighbors Public Auction, Ashland, NE
28 Miller Angus Farms, Top Tier Herd Bull Sale, Watertown, SD
28 Pfaff Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Fairfax, SD
28 West Point Livestock, Preconditioned Feeders, West Point, NE
29 Big Iron Auctions – Livestock Division, Jorgensen L&C Influence Heifer Sale
29-30 Wulf Cattle, Opportunity Sale of 2022, Atkinson, NE
31 Lylester Ranch, Bull & Female Sale, Beatrice, NE
APRIL
1 Lexington Livestock, Special Ca/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
5 D&D Cattle Co., Annual Bull Sale, Herman, NE
6 Albion Livestock, Pairs/Fall Bred Cows/Feeder Cattle, Albion, NE
7 A&B Cattle, 32nd Annual Sale, Bassett, NE
9 Dybdal Charolais, 11th Annual Sale, Laurel, NE
9 Hebbert Charolais, 40th Annual Bull Sale, Hyannis, NE
9 UNL Bulls Worth Waiting For Sale, Lincoln, NE
20 Keller Windchime Angus, Bull Sale, Dunlap, IA