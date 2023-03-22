MARCH
24 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer & Video Pair, Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
24 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
24 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
24 Lexington Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Lexington, NE
25 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
25 Valley View Charolais, Bull Sale, Polson, MT
27 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle Auction, Elgin, NE
27 Miller Angus Farms, Top Tier Herd Bull Sale, Watertown, SD
28 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
28 Ferguson Angus, Annual Sale, Agra, KS
28 Frenzen Angus & Pulled Herefords, Bull Sale, Fullerton, NE
29 Bassett Livestock, Dvorak Brothers Ranches Red Angus Bull Auction & Special Bred Cow Auction, Bassett, NE
29 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
29 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
30 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
30 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
30 Valentine Livestock, Special Fall & Spring Bred Female along with Feeders & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
31 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
31 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder, Dunlap, IA
31 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
APRIL
1 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
1 Gray’s Angus Ranch, Bull Sale, Harrison, NE
People are also reading…
1 Iowa Angus, Bull Test Sale, Lamoni, IA
1 Kraye Angus Ranch, Annual Sale, Mullen, NE
4 D&D Cattle Co., Bull Sale, BigIron Online Auction
5 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
5 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
5 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair w/Regular Sale Featuring Huckfeldt Turner Angus Bull Sale, Ogallala, NE
6 A&B Cattle, Optimum Beef Production Sale, Bassett, NE
6 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer & Video Pair Auction, Broken Bow, NE
6 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
6 Wulf Cattle, Opportunity Sale of 2023, Atkinson, NE
7 Roster Charolais, Sale, Spencer, SD
8 Dybdal Charolais, Annual Sale, Laurel, NE
8 Hebbert Charolais, Bull Sale, Hyannis, NE
8 Woodhill Farms, Production Sale, Viroqua, WI
10 Burwell Livestock, Spring Valley Ranch & Cattle Complete Cow Herd Dispersal, Burwell, NE
12 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
12 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair w/Regular Sale Featurning Maddux Maternalizer Bred Cow Sale, Ogallala, NE
14 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
14 Sellman Ranch, Production Bull Sale, Crawford, NE
19 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
19 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
15 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
19 Keller Windchime Angus, Bull Sale, Dunlap, IA
20 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
26 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
26 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair w/Regular Sale Featuring Walters Angus Bull Sale, Ogallala, NE