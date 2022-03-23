Livestock Auction Calendar - March 25, 2022

MARCH
24-25 Vermilion Ranch, Spring Performance Sale, Billings, MT
25 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer/Video Pair & Calf/Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
25 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
25 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
25 Lexington Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Lexington, NE
25 Starr & Varilek Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Platte, SD
26 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
26 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
26 Wahoo Livestock, Bob Wischman & Neighbors Public Auction, Ashland, NE
28 Miller Angus Farms, Top Tier Herd Bull Sale, Watertown, SD
28 Pfaff Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Fairfax, SD
28 West Point Livestock, Preconditioned Feeders, West Point, NE
29 Big Iron Auctions – Livestock Division, Jorgensen L&C Influence Heifer Sale
29 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves, Creighton, NE
30 Bassett Livestock, Special Bred Cow Auction, Bassett, NE
30 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
31 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
31 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
31 Lylester Ranch, Bull & Female Sale, Beatrice, NE
31 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Pair & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
APRIL
1 Ft. Pierre Livestock Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
1 Lexington Livestock, Special Calves/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
3 Hassebrook Charolais Farms, Production Sale, Albion, NE
5 D&D Cattle Co., Annual Bull Sale, Herman, NE
6 Albion Livestock, Pairs/Fall Bred Cows/Feeder Cattle, Albion, NE
7 A&B Cattle, 32nd Annual Sale, Bassett, NE
7 Wulf Cattle, Opportunity Sale of 2022, Atkinson, NE
9 Dybdal Charolais, 11th Annual Sale, Laurel, NE
9 Hebbert Charolais, 40th Annual Bull Sale, Hyannis, NE
9 Ludvigson Stock Farms, Sping Herdbuilder Bull Sale, Shepherd, MT
9 Sonstegard Cattle Co., Annual Bull Sale, Montevideo, MN
9 UNL Bulls Worth Waiting For Sale, Lincoln, NE
9 Woodhill Farms, Production Sale, Viroqua, WI
14 Sonderup Charolais Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Fullerton, NE
20 Keller Windchime Angus, Bull Sale, Dunlap, IA