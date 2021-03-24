Livestock Auction Calendar - March 26, 2021

MARCH
26 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Video Pair Auction, Burwell, Neb.
26 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
26 Ft Pierre Livestock, Big Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
26 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
27 Connealy Angus, Annual Spring Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.
27 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
28 Hassebrook Charolais Ranch Annual Sale, Albion, Neb.
28 Mlnarik Cattle, 6th Annual Angus Bull Sale, Clearwater, Neb.
29 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle/Weigh Cows & Bulls Auction, Elgin, Neb.
29 Miller Angus Farms, Top Tier Yearling Angus Bull Sale, Watertown, SD
30 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Cattle Auction, North Platte, Neb.
31 Albion Livestock, Regular Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
31 Bassett Livestock, Dvorak Brothers Ranches Red Angus Bull Auction & Special Bred Cow Auction, Bassett, Neb.
31 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
APRIL
1 A & B Cattle, Annual Bull Sale, Bassett, Neb.
1 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
1 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
1 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Valentine, Neb.
1 West Point Livestock, Weekly/Breds/Pairs/T A Bulls & Heifers, West Point, Neb.
2 Ft Pierre Livestock Special Pairs, Spring & Fall Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
3 Kraye Angus, Annual Production Sale, Mullen, Neb.
3 Springlake Angus, Annual Sale, Page, Neb.
10 Hilltop Simmentals, Spring Turnout Sale, Worthing, SD
6 D&D Cattle Co, Annual Bull Sale, Herman, Neb.
10 Hebbert Charolais Bulls, 39th Annual Bull Sale, Hyannis, Neb.
13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.
14 Dybdal Charolais, Annual Bull Sale, Laurel, Neb.