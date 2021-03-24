 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Livestock Auction Calendar - March 26, 2021

Livestock Auction Calendar - March 26, 2021

Livestock calendar photo winter

MARCH

26 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Video Pair Auction, Burwell, Neb.

26 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa

26 Ft Pierre Livestock, Big Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, SD

26 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.

27 Connealy Angus, Annual Spring Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.

27 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.

28 Hassebrook Charolais Ranch Annual Sale, Albion, Neb.

28 Mlnarik Cattle, 6th Annual Angus Bull Sale, Clearwater, Neb.

29 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle/Weigh Cows & Bulls Auction, Elgin, Neb.

29 Miller Angus Farms, Top Tier Yearling Angus Bull Sale, Watertown, SD

30 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Cattle Auction, North Platte, Neb.

31 Albion Livestock, Regular Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.

31 Bassett Livestock, Dvorak Brothers Ranches Red Angus Bull Auction & Special Bred Cow Auction, Bassett, Neb.

31 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.

APRIL

1 A & B Cattle, Annual Bull Sale, Bassett, Neb.

1 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.

1 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.

1 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Valentine, Neb.

1 West Point Livestock, Weekly/Breds/Pairs/T A Bulls & Heifers, West Point, Neb.

2 Ft Pierre Livestock Special Pairs, Spring & Fall Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD

3 Kraye Angus, Annual Production Sale, Mullen, Neb.

3 Springlake Angus, Annual Sale, Page, Neb.

10 Hilltop Simmentals, Spring Turnout Sale, Worthing, SD

6 D&D Cattle Co, Annual Bull Sale, Herman, Neb.

10 Hebbert Charolais Bulls, 39th Annual Bull Sale, Hyannis, Neb.

13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.

14 Dybdal Charolais, Annual Bull Sale, Laurel, Neb.

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Urban, rural come together for Aggieville Showdown
Livestock

Urban, rural come together for Aggieville Showdown

  • Updated

After being reined in due to COVID last year, a first-ever cattle show called the Aggieville Showdown is moving full steam ahead April 17, when there will be a “grand drive” that brings the top judged cattle down the streets of Manhattan, Kansas.

Black Ink: Buy better
Livestock

Black Ink: Buy better

People who have been at it for decades, the second or third generation in this idea that carcass quality matters, with a well-tested recipe fo…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News