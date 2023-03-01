MARCH
3 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction & Spring Valley Ranch Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
3 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeders, Dunlap, IA
3 Eichacker Simmentals & JK Angus, Production Sale, Salem, SD
3 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
3 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
4 Dubas Angus, Real Value Bull Sale, Fullerton, NE
4 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
4 Fabius Creek Angus, Annual Production Sale, Bloomfield, IA
4 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Speical Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
4 Laflin Angus Ranch, Sale, Olsburg, KS
4 Mason Angus & Simangus Annual Production Sale, Broken Bow, NE
4 Wilde Angus Ranch, Annual Sale, Shevlin, MN
5 Gateway Genetics, Bull Sale, Pierce, NE
6 Atkinson Livestock, Kester Herefords Annual Bull Sale, Atkinson, NE
6 Hanel’s Black Simmentals, Annual Bull Sale, Courtland, KS
6 West Point Livestock, Preconditioned Feeders, West Point, NE
7 S&S Polled Herefords, Production Sale, Guide Rock, NE
7 Swanson Cattle Co., Annual Bull Sale, Atlanta, NE
7 Macholan Angus & Double D Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Columbus, NE
7 North Platte Stockyards, Weighups, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
7 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calf Auction, Creighton, NE
7 Swanson Cattle Co., Annual Bull Sale, Oxford, NE
8 Albion Livestock Sale, Albion, NE
8 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
8 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female & Janssen Black Simmental Bulls, Dunlap, IA
8 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
8 JF Bulls, Scalebuster Bull Sale, Dunlap, IA
8 Pfaff Angus, Bull Sale, Fairfax, SD
8 Warner Beef Genetics, Bull Sale, Arapahoe, NE
9 Atkinson Livestock, Brookhouser T-Bone Angus Bull Sale, Atkinson, NE
9 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
9 Brink Simmentals, All Bulls Sold by Phone Auction
9 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
9 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, NE
People are also reading…
9 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
9 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
9 West Point Livestock, Weekly/Breds/Pairs, West Point, NE
10 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
10 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
10 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
10 Kenny Angus, Bull & Select Female Sale, Odebolt, IA
10 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
11 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
11 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
11 Gonsior Simmentals, Production Sale, Fullerton, NE
12 Boyer Limousin & Lim-Flex, Production Sale, Liberty, NE
12 Marda Angus Farms, Badgerland Bull Sale, Lodi, WI
13 Dix Angus Annual Production Sale, Stockton, KS
13 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
14 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Atkinson, NE
14 Bar Arrow Cattle Co., Production Sale, Phillipsburg, KS
14 Powerline Genetics, The March Edition Sale, Arapahoe, NE
15 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
15 Wagonhammer Ranch, Production Sale, Bartlett, NE
15 Woodbury Farms, Bull & Female Sale, Overbrook, KS
16 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE
17 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
17 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
17 Schweitzer Red Angus, Bull & Female Sale, Pleasant Dale, NE
17 Zeisler Charolais, Polled Bull Sale, Butte, NE
18 Gardels Lazy 4 Angus Annual Production Sale, Kearney, NE
18 Gray’s Angus Ranch, Bull Sale, Harrison, NE
18 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Feeder Auction, Ericson, NE
18 Schawang Cattle Co., Best of All Worlds Sale, David City, NE
21 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
21 Bartels Angus Annual Production Sale, Riverton, NE
22 Broken Bow Livestock, Nebraska Bull Test Sale, Broken Bow, NE
22 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
23 Dethlefs Angus Ranch & Treffer Angus ranch, Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
25 Valley View Charolais, Bull Sale, Polson, MT
29 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE