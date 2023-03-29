MARCH
31 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
31 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder, Dunlap, IA
31 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
APRIL
1 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
1 Gray’s Angus Ranch, Bull Sale, Harrison, NE
1 Iowa Angus, Bull Test Sale, Lamoni, IA
1 Kraye Angus Ranch, Annual Sale, Mullen, NE
3 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle Auction, Elgin, NE
3 West Point Livestock, Back to Grass All Class Feeders, West Point, NE
4 Atkinson Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Atkinson, NE
4 Creighton Livestock, Bred Cows & Weighup Cows, Creighton, NE
4 D&D Cattle Co., Bull Sale, BigIron Online Auction
5 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
5 Bassett Livestock, Special Back to Grass Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
5 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female & 2J Angus Bulls, Dunlap, IA
5 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction along with Bred Cows, Kearney, NE
5 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer Sale w/Regular Sale featuring Huckfeldt-Turner Bull Sale, Ogallala, NE
6 A&B Cattle, Optimum Beef Production Sale, Bassett, NE
6 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer & Video Pair Auction, Broken Bow, NE
6 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
6 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
6 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
6 West Point Livestock, Weekley/Special Breds/Pairs, West Point, NE
6 Wulf Cattle, Opportunity Sale of 2023, Atkinson, NE
7 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
7 Roster Charolais, Sale, Spencer, SD
8 Dybdal Charolais, Annual Sale, Laurel, NE
8 Hebbert Charolais, Bull Sale, Hyannis, NE
8 Sonstegard Cattle Co., Bull Sale, Montevideo, MN
8 Woodhill Farms, Production Sale, Viroqua, WI
8 University of Nebraska, UNL Bulls Worth Waiting For Sale, Lincoln< NE
10 Burwell Livestock, Spring Valley Ranch & Cattle Complete Cow Herd Dispersal, Burwell, NE
11 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
12 Albion Livestock, Pairs & Bred Cows, Albion, NE
12 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
12 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair w/Regular Sale Featurning Maddux Maternalizer Bred Cow Sale, Ogallala, NE
13 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
14 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
14 Sellman Ranch, Production Bull Sale, Crawford, NE
15 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
18 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
19 Huss Livestock, Special Pair Auction, Kearney, NE
19 Keller Windchime Angus, Bull Sale, Dunlap, IA
19 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
20 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
21 Lexington Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Lexington, NE
26 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
26 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair w/Regular Sale Featuring Walters Angus Bull Sale, Ogallala, NE