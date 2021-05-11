Livestock Auction Calendar - May 14, 2021

MAY
14 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.
14 Wahoo Livestock, Special Pair, Bred Cow & Breeding Bull Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
13 Denison Livestock, Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, Iowa
14 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
14 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Spring & Fall Calving, Bred Cow & Hfr & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
15 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
17 West Point Livestock, Calf & Yearling Special, West Point, Neb.
18 Atkinson Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
19 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
19 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female/Pair/Breeding Bull Sale, Dunlap, Iowa
19 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
20 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
20 West Point Livestock, Weekly/Special Breds/Pairs Sale, West Point, Neb.
20 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, Neb.
21 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb.
21 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
21 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
22 Wahoo Livestock, Spring Horse & Tack Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
28 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.