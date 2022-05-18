Livestock Auction Calendar - May 20, 2022

MAY
20 Burwell Livestock, Special All Class Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
20 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
20 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
20 Fullerton Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Pair Sale, Fullerton, NE
20 Lexington Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Lexington, NE
21 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
23 TK Angus, 38th Production Sale, Valentine, NE
24 Big Iron Auctions, Absolute No Reserves Spring Pair & Fall Bred Sale
25 Huss Livestock, Weigh Up Cow & Bull Auction, Kearney, NE
25 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stock Cow & Cow/Calf Pair Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
26 Broken Bow Livestock, Special All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
27 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Heifer & Weigh Up Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
27 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
JUNE
1 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
10 Joseph Angus, Complete Female Dispersion, Winner, SD
10 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
15 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
29 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE