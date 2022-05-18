 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livestock Auction Calendar - May 20, 2022

  • Updated
MAY

20            Burwell Livestock, Special All Class Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

20            Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA

20            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

20            Fullerton Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Pair Sale, Fullerton, NE

20            Lexington Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Lexington, NE

21            Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

23            TK Angus, 38th Production Sale, Valentine, NE

24            Big Iron Auctions, Absolute No Reserves Spring Pair & Fall Bred Sale

25            Huss Livestock, Weigh Up Cow & Bull Auction, Kearney, NE

25            Ogallala Livestock, Special Stock Cow & Cow/Calf Pair Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE

26            Broken Bow Livestock, Special All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE

27            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Heifer & Weigh Up Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

27            Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

JUNE

1                     Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

10            Joseph Angus, Complete Female Dispersion, Winner, SD

10            Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

15            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

29            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

