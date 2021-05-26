 Skip to main content
Livestock Auction Calendar - May 28, 2021

MAY

26 Albion Livestock, Pairs, Feeders, Late Bred Cows & Weigh-ups, Albion, Neb.

26 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cows and Pairs Auction, Bassett, Neb.

26 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Cow/Calf Paris & Stockcow Sale w/ Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.

27 Broken Bow Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.

28 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.

28 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Spring & Fall Calving Bred Cow & Hfr & Weighup Sale Plus All Breeds Bull Sale, Ft Pierre, SD.

JUNE

2 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf, Feeder Pair & Fall Bred Auction, Kearney, Neb.

11 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.

16 & 30 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auctions, Kearney, Neb.

