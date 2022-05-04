 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Livestock Auction Calendar - May 6, 2022

Livestock calendar photo summer

MAY

6              Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

6              Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA

6              Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

6              Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Heifers/Cow & Pairs Auction, Lexington, NE

7              Special Bred Fall Cow & Pairs Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

10            Atkinson Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Pairs Auction, Atkinson, NE

10            Big Iron Auctions, Absolute No Reserves Spring Pair Turnout Sale

People are also reading…

10            North Platte Stockyards, Sale, North Platte, NE

11            Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE

11            Huss Livestock, Special Pair & Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE

11            Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE

12            Broken Bow Livestock, Special All Class Cattle Auction

12            Valentine Livestock, Special Pair, Fall & Spring Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE

12            West Point Livestock, Feeders, Special Breeds & Pairs Auction, West Point, NE

13            Burwell Livestock, Special All Class Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

13            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

13            Lexington Livestock, Special Calves/Feeders, Lexington, NE

16            West Point Livestock, Sale, West Point, NE

19            Philip Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle, Stock Cow, Bred Heifer & Pair Sale, Regular Cattle Sale, Trask & Peterson Angus Bull Sale & Open Consignment Horse Sale, Philip, SD

23            TK Angus, 38th Production Sale, Valentine, NE

24            Big Iron Auctions, Absolute No Reserves Spring Pair & Fall Bred Sale

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News