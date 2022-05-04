Livestock Auction Calendar - May 6, 2022

MAY
6 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
6 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
6 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
6 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Heifers/Cow & Pairs Auction, Lexington, NE
7 Special Bred Fall Cow & Pairs Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
10 Atkinson Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Pairs Auction, Atkinson, NE
10 Big Iron Auctions, Absolute No Reserves Spring Pair Turnout Sale
10 North Platte Stockyards, Sale, North Platte, NE
11 Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE
11 Huss Livestock, Special Pair & Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
11 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
12 Broken Bow Livestock, Special All Class Cattle Auction
12 Valentine Livestock, Special Pair, Fall & Spring Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
12 West Point Livestock, Feeders, Special Breeds & Pairs Auction, West Point, NE
13 Burwell Livestock, Special All Class Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
13 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
13 Lexington Livestock, Special Calves/Feeders, Lexington, NE
16 West Point Livestock, Sale, West Point, NE
19 Philip Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle, Stock Cow, Bred Heifer & Pair Sale, Regular Cattle Sale, Trask & Peterson Angus Bull Sale & Open Consignment Horse Sale, Philip, SD
23 TK Angus, 38th Production Sale, Valentine, NE
24 Big Iron Auctions, Absolute No Reserves Spring Pair & Fall Bred Sale