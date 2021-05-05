 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Livestock Auction Calendar - May 7, 2021

Livestock Auction Calendar - May 7, 2021

Livestock calendar photo summer

MAY

7 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.

7 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Grass, Feeder and Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota

7 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa

10 Elgin Livestock, Baby Calves/Bred Cows/Feeders/Weigh Cows & Bulls Auction, Elgin, Neb.

11 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.

11 Atkinson Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Pairs Auction, Atkinson, Neb.

11 North Platte Stockyards, Pair & Bred Cow Sale, North Platte, Neb.

12 Albion Livestock, Pairs, Feeders & Weigh-Ups, Albion, Neb.

12 Bassett Livestock, Special Bred Cows, Bred Heifers, Pairs & Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, Neb.

12 Huss Livestock, Special Pair, Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, Neb.

12 Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.

13 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.

13 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.

13 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Pair Sale, All Breeds Bull Sale & Regular Sale, Valentine, Neb.

14 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.

14 Wahoo Livestock, Special Pair, Bred Cow & Breeding Bull Sale, Wahoo, Neb.

13 Denison Livestock, Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, Iowa

14 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.

14 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Spring & Fall Calving, Bred Cow & Hfr & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

15 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.

20 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The right stocking rate
Livestock

The right stocking rate

Stocking pastures with the right number of animals is one of the cornerstones of proper grazing management. It’s tempting to take the easy rou…

+8
Braunvieh compliment other cattle breeds
Livestock

Braunvieh compliment other cattle breeds

  • 3 min to read

After serving in the U.S. Army and returning from deployment in Afghanistan in 2011, Shad Siebrandt used his deployment check for two things: a wedding ring for his wife Brittany and more Braunvieh cattle. 

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News