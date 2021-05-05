Livestock Auction Calendar - May 7, 2021

MAY
7 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.
7 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Grass, Feeder and Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota
7 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
10 Elgin Livestock, Baby Calves/Bred Cows/Feeders/Weigh Cows & Bulls Auction, Elgin, Neb.
11 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.
11 Atkinson Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Pairs Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
11 North Platte Stockyards, Pair & Bred Cow Sale, North Platte, Neb.
12 Albion Livestock, Pairs, Feeders & Weigh-Ups, Albion, Neb.
12 Bassett Livestock, Special Bred Cows, Bred Heifers, Pairs & Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, Neb.
12 Huss Livestock, Special Pair, Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, Neb.
12 Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
13 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
13 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.
13 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Pair Sale, All Breeds Bull Sale & Regular Sale, Valentine, Neb.
14 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.
14 Wahoo Livestock, Special Pair, Bred Cow & Breeding Bull Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
13 Denison Livestock, Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, Iowa
14 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
14 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Spring & Fall Calving, Bred Cow & Hfr & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
15 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
20 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.