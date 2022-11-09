Livestock Auction Calendar - Nov. 11, 2022

NOVEMBER
11 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
11 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder, Dunlap, IA
11 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
11 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
11 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
12 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
12 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
13 Pearls of the Prairie Angus Female Sale, Mandan, ND
14 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female, Pair & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
14 West Point Livestock, Preconditioned Feeders, West Point, NE
15 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Atkinson, NE
15 BigIron Auctions, Online Thanksgiving Feeder Cattle Sale
15 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
15 Philip Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf Sale & Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD
16 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
16 Bassett Livestock, Special Spring Calves Auction, Bassett, NE
16 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
17 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
17 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
17 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
17 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
17 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE
17 West Point Livestock, Weekly/Special Breds/Pairs, West Point, NE
18 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction including Hereford Influence Sale, Burwell, NE
18 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
18 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
18 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
18 Warner Beef Genetics, Genetic Opportunities Production Sale, Arapahoe, NE
19 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
19 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer, Fall Pair & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
19 Leachman Cattle, Leachman Nebraska Panhandle Sale, Gering, NE
19 Marda Angus Farms, Fall Production Sale, Lodi, WI
20 Bear Mountain Angus, Fall Production Sale, Palisade, NE
22 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
22 North Platte Stockyards, Bred Cow Sale, North Platte, NE
23 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
25 Burwell Livestock, Special Day after Thanskgiving Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
26 Eberspacher Enterprises, Elite Simmental Genetics Sale, Pleasant Dale, NE
26 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
26 Felt Farms, Foxy Ladies Sale, West Point, NE
29 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Atkinson, NE
29 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale & Horse Sale, North Platte, NE
29 Stevenson Angus, Angus Sale, Hobson, MT
30 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
30 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
DECEMBER
1 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
1 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
2 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
2 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
3 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
3 Lonesome River Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Anselmo, NE
3 MT Simmental Assn., Simmental Sale, Billings, MT
5 BigIron Auctions, Online Holiday Feeder Cattle Sale
6 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
6 BigIron Auctions, Online Kansas Flint Hills Sale
7 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
9 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
10 Albion Livestock, Special Holiday Bred Sale, Albion, NE
10 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
14 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
17 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, NE
20 BigIron Auctions, Online Dakota Prairie’s Sale
21 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
27 BigIron Auctions, Online Nebraska Cattlemen’s Sale
JANUARY
10 BigIron Auctions, Online Nebraska Sandhills Sale
25 Bear Mountain Angus, Bull Sale, Palisade, NE