Livestock Auction Calendar - Nov. 18, 2022

NOVEMBER
18 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction including Hereford Influence Sale, Burwell, NE
18 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
18 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
18 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
18 Warner Beef Genetics, Genetic Opportunities Production Sale, Arapahoe, NE
19 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
19 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer, Fall Pair & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
19 Leachman Cattle, Leachman Nebraska Panhandle Sale, Gering, NE
19 Marda Angus Farms, Fall Production Sale, Lodi, WI
20 Bear Mountain Angus, Fall Production Sale, Palisade, NE
21 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
22 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
22 Creighton Livestock, R-Calf Rollover Auction followed by Feeder Calves, Creighton, NE
22 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female, Dunlap, IA
22 North Platte Stockyards, Stockcow Special, North Platte, NE
22 Philip Livestock, Special Stock Cow, Bred Heifer Sale, & Regular Sale, Philip, SD
23 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
25 Burwell Livestock, Special Day after Thanksgiving Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
25 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Annual Thanksgiving Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
26 Eberspacher Enterprises, Elite Simmental Genetics Sale, Pleasant Dale, NE
26 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
26 Felt Farms, Foxy Ladies Sale, West Point, NE
29 ABS Beef, Maternal Merit Sale, Arapahoe, NE
29 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
29 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale & Horse Sale, North Platte, NE
29 Stevenson Angus, Angus Sale, Hobson, MT
30 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
30 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
DECEMBER
1 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
1 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
2 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
2 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
3 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
3 Lonesome River Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Anselmo, NE
3 Mill Bar Angus, Complete Dispersal, McCook, NE
3 MT Simmental Assn., Simmental Sale, Billings, MT
5 BigIron Auctions, Online Holiday Feeder Cattle Sale
5 TK Angus, Production Sale, Valentine, NE
6 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
6 BigIron Auctions, Online Kansas Flint Hills Sale
7 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
9 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
9 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
10 Albion Livestock, Special Holiday Bred Sale, Albion, NE
10 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
14 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
17 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, NE
20 BigIron Auctions, Online Dakota Prairie’s Sale
21 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
27 BigIron Auctions, Online Nebraska Cattlemen’s Sale
JANUARY
10 BigIron Auctions, Online Nebraska Sandhills Sale
25 Bear Mountain Angus, Bull Sale, Palisade, NE