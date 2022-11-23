Livestock Auction Calendar - Nov. 25, 2022

NOVEMBER
25 Burwell Livestock, Special Day after Thanksgiving Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
25 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Annual Thanksgiving Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
26 Eberspacher Enterprises, Elite Simmental Genetics Sale, Pleasant Dale, NE
26 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
26 Felt Farms, Foxy Ladies Sale, West Point, NE
28 Elgin Livestock, Black Angus Influence Feeder Cattle Auction, Elgin, NE
29 ABS Beef, Maternal Merit Sale, Arapahoe, NE
29 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
29 Creighton Livestock, 1000 Feeder Calves & Yearlings, Creighton, NE
29 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale & Horse Sale, North Platte, NE
29 Stevenson Angus, Angus Sale, Hobson, MT
30 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
30 Bassett Livestock, Special Bred Cows, Bred Heifers & Pairs Auction, Bassett, NE
30 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
DECEMBER
1 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
1 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA
1 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
1 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
1 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE
2 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
2 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Dunlap, IA
2 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
2 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
2 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
3 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
3 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer, Fall Pair & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
3 Lonesome River Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Anselmo, NE
3 Mill Bar Angus, Complete Dispersal, McCook, NE
3 MT Simmental Assn., Simmental Sale, Billings, MT
3 Sonstegard Cattle Co., Female Sale, Montevideo, MN
5 BigIron Auctions, Online Holiday Feeder Cattle Sale
5 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
5 TK Angus, Production Sale, Valentine, NE
6 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
6 BigIron Auctions, Online Kansas Flint Hills Sale
6 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
7 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
7 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
7 Larson Family Ranch, Bull & Female Sale, Hamill, SD
8 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
9 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
9 Hague Angus Ranch, Production Sale, Ogallala, NE
9 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
10 Albion Livestock, Special Holiday Bred Sale, Albion, NE
10 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
10 Leachman Cattle of Colorado, Leachman Central Plains Sale, Alma, NE
12 Cross Diamond Cattle Co., Production Sale, Bertrand, NE
13 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf Featuring Red Angus, Atkinson, NE
13 Imperial Auction Market, Special Bred Cow 7 Bred Heifer Sale, Imperial, NE
13 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE
13 North Platte Stockyards, Stockcow Sale, North Platte, NE
14 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, N
14 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
15 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
15 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
16 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
17 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, NE
17 Rifle Creek Cattle Co., Bull Sale, Anselmo, NE
20 Atkinson Livestock, Special Holiday Breeding Auction, Atkinson, NE
20 BigIron Auctions, Online Dakota Prairie’s Sale
20 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
21 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
21 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
27 BigIron Auctions, Online Nebraska Cattlemen’s Sale
27 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
28 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
29 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
JANUARY
10 BigIron Auctions, Online Nebraska Sandhills Sale
25 Bear Mountain Angus, Bull Sale, Palisade, NE