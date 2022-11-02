 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livestock Auction Calendar - Nov. 4, 2022

Livestock calendar photo fall

NOVEMBER

4 Burwell Livestock, Special Spring Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE

4 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA

4 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

4 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

4 Wahoo Livestock, Special Preconditioned, Weaned Cattle Sale & Customer Appreciation Barbecue, Wahoo, NE

5 Durham Nation Sale, Kathryn, ND

5 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

5 Philip Livestock, Special Stock Cow & Bred Heifer Sale & Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD

7 West Point Livestock, Special All Class Feeders, West Point, NE22

8 Atkinson Livestock, Anniversary Auction, Atkinson, NE23

8 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves, Creighton, NE23

8 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female, Dunlap, IA22

8 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE23

8 Philip Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf Sale, Philip, SD24

9 Bassett Livestock, Special Calves & Yearling Auction, Bassett, NE24

9 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE23

10 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE

10 Bieber Red Angus Ranch, Bieber Fever Fall Female & Bull Sale, Leola, SD

10 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE22

10 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE23

10 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA24

10 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE21

10 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE23

11 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE22

11 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder, Dunlap, IA22

11 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD23

11 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE22

11 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE22

12 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE24

12 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD23

13 Pearls of the Prairie Angus Female Sale, Mandan, ND

14 Valentine Livestock, Sale, Valentine, NE

15 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Atkinson, NE

15 BigIron Auctions, Online Thanksgiving Feeder Cattle Sale

15 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE

16 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE

16 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

17 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE

17 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE

18 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction including Hereford Influence Sale, Burwell, NE

18 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

18 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

18 Warner Beef Genetics, Genetic Opportunities Production Sale, Arapahoe, NE19

19 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

19 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

19 Leachman Cattle, Leachman Nebraska Panhandle Sale, Gering, NE19

20 Bear Mountain Angus, Fall Production Sale, Palisade, NE19

22 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE

22 North Platte Stockyards, Bred Cow Sale, North Platte, NE

23 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE

25 Burwell Livestock, Special Day after Thanskgiving Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE

26 Eberspacher Enterprises, Elite Simmental Genetics Sale, Pleasant Dale, NE20

26 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

26 Felt Farms, Foxy Ladies Sale, West Point, NE19

29 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale & Horse Sale, North Platte, NE

29 Stevenson Angus, Angus Sale, Hobson, MT18

30 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

DECEMBER

1 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

3 Lonesome River Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Anselmo, NE20

3 MT Simmental Assn., Simmental Sale, Billings, MT18

5 BigIron Auctions, Online Holiday Feeder Cattle Sale21

6 BigIron Auctions, Online Kansas Flint Hills Sale21

20 BigIron Auctions, Online Dakota Prairie’s Sale21

27 BigIron Auctions, Online Nebraska Cattlemen’s Sale21

JANUARY

10 BigIron Auctions, Online Nebraska Sandhills Sale21

25 Bear Mountain Angus, Bull Sale, Palisade, NE

