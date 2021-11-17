Livestock Auction Calendar - November 19, 2021

NOVEMBER
19 Burwell Livestock, Special Spring Calf Auction, Burwell, NE
19 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special High Quality Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
19 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Lexington, NE
19 Wahoo Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Weekly Cattle Sale, Wahoo, NE
20 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
20 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
19 Green Mountain Angus Ranch, The Cattlemen’s Choice Fall Production Sale, Ryegate, MT
20 Sonderup Charolais Ranch, Foundation Female Sale, Fullerton, NE
23 Atkinson Sale Barn, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
23 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Pigs & Feeder Calves, Creighton, NE
23 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Bred Female/Pair/Breeding Bull Sale, Dunlap, IA
23 North Platte Stockyards, Bred Cow Sale, North Platte, NE
24 Huss Livestock Market, LLC, Special Thanksgiving Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
24 Ogallala Auction Market, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
26 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Day After Thanksgiving Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
26 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Annual Thanksgiving Week Bred Cow & Hfr Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
27 Eberspacher Enterprises, The Event, Elite Simmental Genetics, Pleasant Dale, NE
27 Felt Farms, Foxy Ladies Sale, West Point, NE
27 Vermilion Ranch, Fall Performance Sale, Billings, MT
27 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
29 Stevenson’s Diamond DOT, Fall Production Sale, Hobson, MT
30 Stevenson Angus, 500 Angus Sell, Hobson, MT
DECEMBER
1 Ogallala Auction Market, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
2 Ogallala Auction Market, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
3 KG Ranch, Production Sale, Three Forks, MT
3 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Western Iowa Precondition Auction, Dunlap, IA
3 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
4 Allied Genetic Resources, Western Choice Simmental Sale, Billings, MT
4 Lonesome River Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Anselmo, NE
5 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Jon Schaben’s Consignment Club Calf Sale, Dunlap, IA
6 Ogallala Auction Market, Special Stockcow, 1st Calf Heifer & Cow/Calf Pair Sale, Ogallala, NE
8 Ogallala Auction Market, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
9 Ogallala Auction Market, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
10 Hague Angus Ranch, 3rd Annual Bull Sale, Ogallala, NE
10 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
13 Cross Diamond Cattle Co., 16th Annual Production Sale, Bertrand, NE
13 Ogallala Auction Market, Special Stockcow, 1st calf heifer & cow/calf pair sale, Ogallala, NE
17 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
28 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE
JANUARY
18 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE