Livestock Auction Calendar - November 26, 2021

NOVEMBER
26 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Day After Thanksgiving Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
26 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Annual Thanksgiving Week Bred Cow & Hfr Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
27 Eberspacher Enterprises, The Event, Elite Simmental Genetics, Pleasant Dale, NE
27 Felt Farms, Foxy Ladies Sale, West Point, NE
27 Vermilion Ranch, Fall Performance Sale, Billings, MT
27 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
29 Stevenson’s Diamond DOT, Fall Production Sale, Hobson, MT
30 Atkinson Livestock Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
30 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves, Creighton, NE
30 Stevenson Angus, 500 Angus Sell, Hobson, MT
DECEMBER
1 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
1 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
1 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female/Pair/Breeding Bull Sale, Dunlap, IA
1 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
1 Ogallala Auction Market, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
1 Sheridan Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Sale, Sheridan, NE
2 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
2 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
2 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA
2 Ogallala Auction Market, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
2 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE
2 West Point Livestock, Weekly/Special Breds, West Point, NE
3 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
3 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yearing, Dunlap, IA
3 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special High Quality Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
3 KG Ranch, Production Sale, Three Forks, MT
3 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Calf Auction, Lexington, NE
4 Allied Genetic Resources, Western Choice Simmental Sale, Billings, MT
4 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
4 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Pairs & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
4 Lonesome River Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Anselmo, NE
4 Sonstegard Cattle Co., 25th Annual Female Sale, Monevideo, MN
5 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Jon Schaben’s Consignment Club Calf Sale, Dunlap, IA
6 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
6 Ogallala Auction Market, Special Stockcow, 1st Calf Heifer & Cow/Calf Pair Sale, Ogallala, NE
6 TK Angus, 37th Production Sale, Valentine, NE
7 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, NE
7 Landmark Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Atkinson, NE
8 Ogallala Auction Market, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
8 Shipwheel Cattle Company, 13th Annual Sale, Chinook, Montana
9 Ogallala Auction Market, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
10 Hague Angus Ranch, 3rd Annual Bull Sale, Ogallala, NE
10 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
12 Trauernicht Simmentals, NE Platinum Standard Female Sale, Wymore, NE
13 Cross Diamond Cattle Co., 16th Annual Production Sale, Bertrand, NE
13 Ogallala Auction Market, Special Stockcow, 1st calf heifer & cow/calf pair sale, Ogallala, NE
15 Dukart Angus Ranch, Internet Bull Sale, Manning, ND
17 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
28 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE
JANUARY
18 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE