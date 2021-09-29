 Skip to main content
Livestock Auction Calendar - October 1, 2021

OCTOBER

1              Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE

1              Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

1              Fullerton Livestock, Off the Grass Special Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE

1              Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

2              Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Fall Calves/Yearlings, Spring Calves, Ericson, NE

5              Dunlap Livestock, Special Bread Female/Pair Sale, Dunlap, IA

5              Philip Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf Sale, Philip, SD

6              Albion Livestock, Yearlings, Spring Calves & Pairs, Albion, NE

6              Bassett Livestock, Special Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE

6              Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

6              Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE

6              Philip Livestock, Special Bred Cattle Sale & Weigh Up Cow, Bull & Heifer Sale, Philip, SD

7              Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE

7              Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE

7              Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE

7              Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring Red Angus and Replacement Heifers, Valentine, NE

8              Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

8              Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, IA

8              Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special High Quality Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

8              Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

8              Sitz Angus, Elite Female Sale, Dillon, MT

9              Ft. Pierre Livestoc, Special Weigh Up Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

9              Wahoo Livestock, Fall Horse & Tack Sale, Wahoo, NE

11            Valentine Livestock, Special Yearling & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE

13            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Black Hided Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

14            Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring BWF (F-1) and Angus Replacement Heifers, Valentine, NE

21            Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring Red Angus, Valentine, NE

25            J&L Livestock, Montana Angus Female Bonanza XVIII, Billings, MT

26            Krein’s LK Bar Angus, Complete Dispersion, Missoula, MT

28            Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf & Yearling Sale, Valentine, NE

NOVEMBER

4              Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring Red Angus, Valentine, NE

11            Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring weaned and non-weaned, Valentine, NE

12-13       Green Valley Cattle, Complete & Total Dispersal, Atkinson, NE

