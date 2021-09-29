Livestock Auction Calendar - October 1, 2021

OCTOBER
1 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE
1 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
1 Fullerton Livestock, Off the Grass Special Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE
1 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
2 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Fall Calves/Yearlings, Spring Calves, Ericson, NE
5 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bread Female/Pair Sale, Dunlap, IA
5 Philip Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf Sale, Philip, SD
6 Albion Livestock, Yearlings, Spring Calves & Pairs, Albion, NE
6 Bassett Livestock, Special Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE
6 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
6 Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
6 Philip Livestock, Special Bred Cattle Sale & Weigh Up Cow, Bull & Heifer Sale, Philip, SD
7 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
7 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
7 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
7 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring Red Angus and Replacement Heifers, Valentine, NE
8 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
8 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, IA
8 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special High Quality Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
8 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
8 Sitz Angus, Elite Female Sale, Dillon, MT
9 Ft. Pierre Livestoc, Special Weigh Up Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
9 Wahoo Livestock, Fall Horse & Tack Sale, Wahoo, NE
11 Valentine Livestock, Special Yearling & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
13 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Black Hided Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
14 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring BWF (F-1) and Angus Replacement Heifers, Valentine, NE
21 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring Red Angus, Valentine, NE
25 J&L Livestock, Montana Angus Female Bonanza XVIII, Billings, MT
26 Krein’s LK Bar Angus, Complete Dispersion, Missoula, MT
28 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf & Yearling Sale, Valentine, NE
NOVEMBER
4 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring Red Angus, Valentine, NE
11 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring weaned and non-weaned, Valentine, NE
12-13 Green Valley Cattle, Complete & Total Dispersal, Atkinson, NE