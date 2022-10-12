Livestock Auction Calendar - October 14, 2022

OCTOBER
14 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
14 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
14 Fullerton Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Fullerton, NE
14 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
15 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
15 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer, Fall Pair & Exposed Cow & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
18 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
18 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
18 Philip Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Sale, Philip, SD
19 Bassett Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Bred Heifers & Pairs Auction, Bassett, NE
19 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
19 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
20 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
20 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
20 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE
21 Burwell Livestock, Special Spring Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
21 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
21 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
21 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
22 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
22 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
24 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
25 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Atkinson, NE
25 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
26 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
26 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
27 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer & Pair Auction, Broken Bow, NE
28 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
28 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
29 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
NOVEMBER
1 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
2 Huwa Cattle, Selling 60 Registered Angus Females, Roggen, CO
3 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
4 Burwell Livestock, Special Spring Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
4 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
5 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
8 Atkinson Livestock, Anniversary Auction, Atkinson, NE
12 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
19 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
26 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE