Livestock Auction Calendar - October 15, 2021

OCTOBER
15 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
15 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
15 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
16 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
16 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
19 Atkinson Livestock, Special Bred Cows & Pairs, Atkinson, NE
19 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Cows/Pairs & Breeding Bulls, Dunlap, IA
19 Humeston Livestock Exchange, Regular Sale followed by Special Feeder Calf Sale, Humeston, IA
19 Philip Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf Sale, Philip, SD
20 Albion Livestock, Regular Sale, Albion, NE
20 Bassett Livestock, Special Bred Cows & Pairs Auction, Bassett, NE
20 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Blk Hided Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
20 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
20 Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
20 Sheridan Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Rushville, NE
21 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
21 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
21 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring Red Angus, Valentine, NE
21 West Point Livestock, Weekly Breds/Pairs, West Point, NE
22 Burwell Livestock, Special Spring/Fall Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
22 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auciton, Dunlap, IA
22 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
22 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Lexington, NE
23 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
23 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
23 Humeston Livestock Exchange, Special Breeding Stock Sale, Humeston, IA
25 J&L Livestock, Montana Angus Female Bonanza XVIII, Billings, MT
25 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
26 Big Iron Auctions, Unreserved Online Auction, Blue River
26 Krein’s LK Bar Angus, Complete Dispersion, Missoula, MT
28 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf & Yearling Sale, Valentine, NE
30 Huwa Cattle, 200 Head Female Sale & 150 Embryos, Roggen, CO
NOVEMBER
1 Hanel’s Black Simmentals & Cody Cattle Co., Female Sale & Select Female Sale, Courtland, KS
2 Columbus Sales Pavilion, 2500 Montana Calves Sale, Columbus, NE
4 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring Red Angus, Valentine, NE
11 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring weaned and non-weaned, Valentine, NE
12-13 Green Valley Cattle, Complete & Total Dispersal, Atkinson, NE