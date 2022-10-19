Livestock Auction Calendar - October 21, 2022

OCTOBER
21 Burwell Livestock, Special Spring Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
21 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
21 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
21 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
22 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
22 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
24 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
25 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Atkinson, NE
25 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female, Dunlap, IA
25 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
25 Philip Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Philip, SD
26 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
26 Bassett Livestock, Special Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE
26 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Black Hided Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
26 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
26 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
27 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer & Pair Auction, Broken Bow, NE
27 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
27 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale w/Red Angus & Hereford Influence Section, Ogallala, NE
27 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf & Yearling Sale, Valentine, NE
28 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
28 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
28 Fullerton Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE
28 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
People are also reading…
28 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder, Dunlap, IA
29 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
29 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer, Fall Pair, Exposed Cow & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
NOVEMBER
1 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
1 Columbus Sales Pavilion, 3000 Montana Calves, Columbus, NE
2 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
2 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
2 Huwa Cattle, Selling 60 Registered Angus Females, Roggen, CO
3 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
4 Burwell Livestock, Special Spring Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
4 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
5 Durham Nation Sale, Kathryn, ND
8 Atkinson Livestock, Anniversary Auction, Atkinson, NE
9 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
10 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
10 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
11 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
11 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Lexington, NE
12 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
13 Pearls of the Prairie Angus Female Sale, Mandan, ND
15 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Atkinson, NE
16 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
17 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
19 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
26 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
30 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE