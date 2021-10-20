 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Livestock Auction Calendar - October 22, 2021

Livestock Auction Calendar - October 22, 2021

Livestock calendar photo fall

OCTOBER

22            Burwell Livestock, Special Spring/Fall Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE

22            Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auciton, Dunlap, IA

22            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

22            Lexington Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Lexington, NE

23            Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

23            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

23            Humeston Livestock Exchange, Special Breeding Stock Sale, Humeston, IA

25            J&L Livestock, Montana Angus Female Bonanza XVIII, Billings, MT

25            Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE

26            Big Iron Auctions, Unreserved Online Auction, Blue River

26            Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves, Creighton, NE

25            Elgin Livestock, Feeders / All Classes Auction, Elgin, NE

26            Krein’s LK Bar Angus, Complete Dispersion, Missoula, MT

26            North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE

26            Philip Livestock, Special All-Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Philip, SD

27            Bassett Livestock, Special Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE

27            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Black Hided Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

27            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

27            Sheridan Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle & Red Angus Sale, Rushville, NE

28            Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE

28            Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, w/Red Angus & Hereford Section, Ogallala, NE

28            Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf & Yearling Sale, Valentine, NE

29            Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE

29            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

29            Lexington Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Lexington, NE

30            Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction & Video Auction, Ericson, NE

30            Huwa Cattle, 200 Head Female Sale & 150 Embryos, Roggen, CO

NOVEMBER

1              Hanel’s Black Simmentals & Cody Cattle Co., Female Sale & Select Female Sale, Courtland, KS

2              Columbus Sales Pavilion, 2500 Montana Calves Sale, Columbus, NE

5              LaCrosse Livestock Market, Annual Red Angus Influence Sale, LaCrosse, KS

4              Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring Red Angus, Valentine, NE

6              Jungels Shorthorn Farms, Durham Nation Sale, Kathryn, ND

11            Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring weaned and non-weaned, Valentine, NE

12-13       Green Valley Cattle, Complete & Total Dispersal, Atkinson, NE

14            Pearls of the Prairie Angus Female Sale, Mandan, ND

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News