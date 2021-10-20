Livestock Auction Calendar - October 22, 2021

OCTOBER
22 Burwell Livestock, Special Spring/Fall Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
22 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auciton, Dunlap, IA
22 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
22 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Lexington, NE
23 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
23 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
23 Humeston Livestock Exchange, Special Breeding Stock Sale, Humeston, IA
25 J&L Livestock, Montana Angus Female Bonanza XVIII, Billings, MT
25 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
26 Big Iron Auctions, Unreserved Online Auction, Blue River
26 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves, Creighton, NE
25 Elgin Livestock, Feeders / All Classes Auction, Elgin, NE
26 Krein’s LK Bar Angus, Complete Dispersion, Missoula, MT
26 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
26 Philip Livestock, Special All-Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Philip, SD
27 Bassett Livestock, Special Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE
27 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Black Hided Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
27 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
27 Sheridan Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle & Red Angus Sale, Rushville, NE
28 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
28 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, w/Red Angus & Hereford Section, Ogallala, NE
28 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf & Yearling Sale, Valentine, NE
29 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE
29 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
29 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Lexington, NE
30 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction & Video Auction, Ericson, NE
30 Huwa Cattle, 200 Head Female Sale & 150 Embryos, Roggen, CO
NOVEMBER
1 Hanel’s Black Simmentals & Cody Cattle Co., Female Sale & Select Female Sale, Courtland, KS
2 Columbus Sales Pavilion, 2500 Montana Calves Sale, Columbus, NE
5 LaCrosse Livestock Market, Annual Red Angus Influence Sale, LaCrosse, KS
4 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring Red Angus, Valentine, NE
6 Jungels Shorthorn Farms, Durham Nation Sale, Kathryn, ND
11 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring weaned and non-weaned, Valentine, NE
12-13 Green Valley Cattle, Complete & Total Dispersal, Atkinson, NE
14 Pearls of the Prairie Angus Female Sale, Mandan, ND