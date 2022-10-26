Livestock Auction Calendar - October 28, 2022

OCTOBER
28 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
28 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
28 Fullerton Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE
28 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
28 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder, Dunlap, IA
29 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
29 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer, Fall Pair, Exposed Cow & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
31 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
NOVEMBER
1 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
1 Columbus Sales Pavilion, 3000 Montana Calves, Columbus, NE
1 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calf Sale, Creighton, NE
1 North Platte Stockyards, Sale, North Platte, NE
1 Philip Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Philip, SD
2 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
2 Bassett Livestock, Special Spring Calves Auction, Bassett, NE
2 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Black Hided Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
2 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
2 Huwa Cattle, Selling 60 Registered Angus Females, Roggen, CO
3 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
3 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
3 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale featuring Red Angus & Weaned Calves, Valentine, NE
3 West Point Livestock, Feeders, Breds/Pairs, West Point, NE
4 Burwell Livestock, Special Spring Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
4 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
4 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
4 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
4 Wahoo Livestock, Special Preconditioned, Weaned Cattle Sale & Customer Appreciation Barbecue, Wahoo, NE
5 Durham Nation Sale, Kathryn, ND
5 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
5 Philip Livestock, Special Stock Cow & Bred Heifer Sale & Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD
8 Atkinson Livestock, Anniversary Auction, Atkinson, NE
9 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
10 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
10 Bieber Red Angus Ranch, Bieber Fever Fall Female & Bull Sale, Leola, SD
10 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
11 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
11 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Lexington, NE
12 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
13 Pearls of the Prairie Angus Female Sale, Mandan, ND
15 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Atkinson, NE
15 BigIron Auctions, Online Thanksgiving Feeder Cattle Sale
16 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
16 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
17 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
17 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
18 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction including Hereford Influence Sale, Burwell, NE
18 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
18 Warner Beef Genetics, Genetic Opportunities Production Sale, Arapahoe, NE
19 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
23 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer 7 Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
26 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
30 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
DECEMBER
5 BigIron Auctions, Online Holiday Feeder Cattle Sale
6 BigIron Auctions, Online Kansas Flint Hills Sale
20 BigIron Auctions, Online Dakota Prairie’s Sale
27 BigIron Auctions, Online Nebraska Cattlemen’s Sale
JANUARY
10 BigIron Auctions, Online Nebraska Sandhills Sale